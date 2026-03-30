Céline Dion’s Health Updates: What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome?

View gallery Image Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Céline Dion, the legendary voice behind “My Heart Will Go On,” is continuing her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome — a rare and debilitating neurological disorder that has forced her to step back from performing. In May 2023, the singer canceled her Courage world tour due to complications from the illness, calling it a “tremendous disappointment.” She told fans in a heartfelt statement at the time, “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.”

Concern for the Canadian superstar remains high. In mid-2025, false rumors claiming that Dion had died began circulating online, prompting fans and media outlets to fact-check the claims. Representatives for the singer quickly confirmed she was alive, urging people to be mindful about spreading misinformation.

Celine’s legacy spans decades, with five Grammy Awards, a record-breaking Las Vegas residency, and international fame cementing her place in music history. Her last full concert performance was in July 2019 at Hyde Park in London. Since revealing her diagnosis in December 2022, she’s kept fans updated through statements.

Despite her health challenges, Céline made two surprise public appearances in 2024: presenting Album of the Year to Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards, and performing at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. In March 2026, she announced her comeback Paris concerts, which will begin in September 2026.

Here’s everything to know about Celine Dion’s condition, how she’s doing today, and what’s next.

Celine Dion Was Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine shocked the world with somber news in 2022 when she revealed her Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) diagnosis with an emotional video across social media, including Instagram. The rare condition, which often affects around “about one or two in a million people,” is known to cause a series of neurological health issues, per John Hopkins Medicine.

“I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you,” Celine said in an Instagram video at the time. “I miss you all so much and I can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person. As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before. But I’m ready now. I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through. Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.”

What Is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Stiff person syndrome can cause muscle rigidity and spasms, heightened sensitivity to sound stimuli and lights, as well as emotional distress that can cause muscle spasms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. It is so rare, it can take years to diagnose and at present, there is no cure.

“It frequently is associated with muscle spasms, which could be quite severe. These can cause falls, severe pain and significant disability,” said Dr. Emile Sami Moukheiber of the Stiff Person Syndrome Center at Johns Hopkins Medicine, to CNN. “Falls from severe spasms are very common. These spasms can be precipitated by startle, severe emotions, cold weather.”

The truth is that the disease can manifest in such extreme ways that some folks with stiff person syndrome, like this young woman on TikTok, can’t even walk on their own.

How Long Has Celine Dion Been Sick?

Celine has been struggling with SPS for over a year, as she also had to postpone her tours in April 2022. “I’m so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time; first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it’s my health issues causing us to postpone the shows. I am doing a little bit better…but I’m still experiencing some spasms,” she revealed via Instagram on April 29, 2022. The mom-of-three not only had to postpone the tour in April 2022, but she also was forced to do the same in December of that year as her condition had not improved enough to return to the stage.

In April 2022, Celine said she was “doing a bit better”, however, the recovery was “going very slow.” And eight months later, sadly, Celine was not recovering at the speed she had hoped. The condition affects her ability to walk, use her vocal cords at “100%” capacity, and more. “I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better, and my precious children, who are supporting me and giving me hope,” Celine assured her supporters in Dec. “I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and ability to perform again.”

The talented artist first came forward about the health condition in January 2022, however, she had not revealed the official diagnosis yet. Celine released a statement via Instagram and shared with her 5.5 million followers that “severe and persistent muscle spasms” are “preventing her from performing.”

How Is Celine Dion Doing Today?

Celine appeared to be on the road to recovery, as she created new music for the 2023 film, Love Again, starring Priyanka Chopra. The Canada native appeared in the film with Priyanka and Outlander‘s Sam Heughan. Celine took to Instagram in Nov. 2022, just weeks ahead of her diagnosis clip, to announce her appearance the rom-com. “See you at the movies! Celine is starring alongside @priyankachopra and @samheughan and releasing new music for the romantic comedy LOVE AGAIN (new title!) coming to movie theaters MAY 12 (new date!),” her team captioned the post.

Her sister Claudette reportedly spoke to a local news outlet in Canada about her sister’s health, as reported by Marca, in January of 2023. “I am confident that life will give her back what she gave because she is an extremely intelligent woman, very generous and talented and in love with life as well,” Claudette said at the time. “Rather than crying over her fate, I try to send her positive vibes in the hope that one day she will go back on stage. I truly believe in the power of love. I wish her the best of luck, that’s for sure. She is surrounded by specialists as she works to recover.”

Celine has continued working to improve her condition. With the announcement that she was canceling her Courage world tour, she shared that she still couldn’t hit the road. “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” she said on May 26, 2023. “I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Months after Claudette’s last update on her sister, she reportedly spoke to Le Journal de Montreal (via SheMazing) in August 2023 to deliver somber news about Celine. “We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important,” Claudette reportedly told the outlet. The concerned siblings noted that she thinks Celine needs adequate rest. “I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game,” she added. “At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.”

A month later, Claudette opened up again about Celine with another update. “She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles,” Claudette told 7 Jours (via the Daily Mail) for a December 2023 interview. “What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly.'”

Still, the family hasn’t given up hope for Celine returning to the stage. Claudette explained, “It’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know.”

Oh yeah, Céline Dion is healing and so is nature pic.twitter.com/TA7F8P2uwY — Miguel 🇨🇴 (@elasticdijon) March 22, 2024

In March 2024, Celine was seen enjoying a Bruins game, where she even stood up to happily play air guitar, according to a viral social media video.

Celine released the first trailer for her documentary I Am Celine Dion, which chronicles her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome on May 23, 2024. The trailer gave fans a glimpse of how her diagnosis affected her physically and emotionally, as well as her journey to return to the stage. The documentary will be available on Amazon Prime on June 25.

In July 2024, Celine made her triumphant return to the stage by performing “Hymne A L’Amour” at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

She shared on Instagram a Thanksgiving video message on November 28, 2025, telling fans, “Dear friends, today is a beautiful reminder to slow down, take a deep breath, and give thanks.”

In the video, Céline reflected on the importance of connection, saying, “There’s something so powerful about gathering with the people you love, whether around the full table, over the phone, or even just in your heart.”

“I’m so thankful to my family and our moments together that mean the world to me,” she added. “May your Thanksgiving be filled with joy, with peace, and with gratitude for everything, even the little things.”

In March 2026, Celine announced her comeback concerts in Paris in a video message to fans.

“I wanted to let you know that I’m doing great, managing my health,” she explained in the clip. “This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life. I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September.”