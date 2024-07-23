Celine Dion Arrives in Paris for Olympics Amid Comeback Performance Rumors

Celine Dion looked in high spirits as she arrived in Paris.

Her positive energy may be indicative of her return to the stage, which could be at the Olympic Games. Dion arrived in Paris on Monday at the Royal Monceau Hotel near the Champs-Élysées, where Lady Gaga, another potential opening ceremony headliner, is also staying. 🇫🇷 FLASH | Céline Dion est arrivée à Paris trois jours avant la cérémonie d'ouverture des JO. (RTL / @CDionFansFrance) pic.twitter.com/icYl1xDroZ — Cerfia (@CerfiaFR) July 23, 2024 The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer, who has been battling incurable stiff-person syndrome, garnered widespread praise since the release of her documentary “I Am: Céline Dion” last month, achieving a flawless 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, spanning over a year of intimate filming, chronicles her personal battle with the rare disorder that affects muscle function in the torso and limbs. By the end of the documentary, the 56-year-old vowed to return to the stage, and it seems she was ramping up for one of the biggest venues: the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

The Canadian singer teased that a comeback may be imminent in an April interview with Vogue France, in which she said: “I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”

She also mentioned she was working every day to get stronger. “For four years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready… As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: ‘Yes, in four months,’” she said. “I don’t know… My body will tell me,” she added.

It turns out she may indeed be performing in front of the famous Parisian landmark, as the opening ceremony will take place in the form of a nautical parade along the Seine, culminating near the Trocadero, facing the Eiffel Tower. The ceremony, which will take place outside of a stadium for the first time in history, will showcase Paris’ iconic locations and bring together 3,500 actors, dancers, and musical performers.

The famed performer recently voiced a video for Canadian Olympians called “L’invincible Courage.”

The ‘Brave is Unbeatable’ campaign was created by The Hive agency and includes the 60-second spot ‘What We Don’t See’, which tries to shine a light on a different side of the athletes that audiences typically don’t get to see ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics. The ad was directed by Canadian filmmaker Hubert Davis and narrated in English by actor Michael J. Fox and in French by Dion.