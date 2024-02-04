Celine Dion Makes Rare Appearance to Present Album of the Year at the Grammys Amid Health Battle

Celine Dion graced the stage at the 2024 Grammys to help present Album of the Year to Taylor Swift at the end of the show. The iconic singer, 55, was a surprise presenter, and her appearance wasn’t announced beforehand. Celine looked stunning in a long coat and gorgeous gown on stage.

Her Grammys appearance marked Celine’s first official public appearance since she revealed her battle with stiff-person syndrome. She received a standing ovation as she walked out on stage. “Thank you all. I love you right back,” she said to the audience.

The singer continued, “When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards should never take for granted the tremendous love and joy music brings people around the world.”

Celine looked radiant in a stunning gown with a thigh-high slit. She wore a brown coat over the top of the dress. The 5-time Grammy winner rocked a blinding diamond necklace.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer recently released a statement about her ongoing health battle as Prime Video announced her I Am: Celine Dion documentary. “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” she said in a press release.

She added, “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

Back in May 2023, Celine canceled the rest of her world tour because of her health. She disclosed her battle with stiff-person syndrome in 2022. In an Instagram video, Celine revealed that the disorder was causing her to have spasms that were affecting her “daily life.”

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better, and my precious children, who are supporting me and giving me hope,” Celine said at the time. “I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and ability to perform again.”