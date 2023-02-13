Celine Dion’s Health: The Rare Condition She’s Battling, Her Prior Ailments, & How She’s Feeling Now

Celine Dion is a Grammy-winning singer known for her hit songs “My Heart Will Go On”, “All by Myself”, and more.

Not only is Celine a successful musician, but she’s also a pop culture sensation, mom, & a Las Vegas residency legend.

Following the news of her health scare in Dec. 2022, Celine will be releasing new music for the film, Love Again, which is set to premiere in May 2023.

“My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker Celine Dione, 54, is one of the most popular singers in the industry. Not only did she perform the iconic song in the Titanic movie, but she’s gone on to win a total of five Grammy Awards in her career. In addition, the blonde beauty became a Las Vegas residency legend with over 15 years of residency time under her belt! However, amid her recent health scare in Dec. 2022, Celine has had to take some time off to recover and postpone her 2023 tours. Below is everything to know about her health condition, how she’s doing today, and more.

Celine Dion Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine shocked the world with somber news on Dec. 8, 2022, when she revealed her Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) diagnosis with an emotional video across social media. The rare condition, which often affects around “about one or two in a million people”, is known to cause a series of neurological health issues, per John Hopkins Medicine.

“I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you,” Celine said in an Instagram video at the time. “I miss you all so much and I can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person. As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before. But I’m ready now. I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through. Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.”

How Long She’s Been Sick

The 54-year-old has been struggling with SPS for over a year, as she also had to postpone her tours in April 2022. “I’m so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time; first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it’s my health issues causing us to postpone the shows. I am doing a little bit better…but I’m still experiencing some spasms,” she revealed via Instagram on April 29, 2022. The mom-of-three not only had to postpone the tour in April 2022, but she also was forced to do the same in Dec. of that year as her condition had not improved enough to return to the stage.

In April, Celine said she was “doing a bit better”, however, the recovery was “going very slow.” And eight months later, sadly, Celine was not recovering at the speed she had hoped. The condition affects her ability to walk, use her vocal chords at “100%” capacity, and more. “I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better, and my precious children, who are supporting me and giving me hope,” Celine assured her supporters in Dec. “I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and ability to perform again.”

The talented artist also came forward about the health condition in Jan. 2022, however, she had not revealed the official diagnosis yet. Celine released a statement via Instagram and shared with her 5.5 million followers that “severe and persistent muscle spasms” are “preventing her from performing.”

How She’s Doing Today

Most recently, Celine appears to be on the road to recovery, as she’s created new music for the 2023 film, Love Again, starring Priyanka Chopra. More so, the Canada native will appear in the film alongside Priyanka and Outlander‘s Sam Heughan. Celine took to Instagram in Nov. 2022, just weeks ahead of her diagnosis clip, to announce her appearance the rom-com. “See you at the movies! Celine is starring alongside @priyankachopra and @samheughan and releasing new music for the romantic comedy LOVE AGAIN (new title!) coming to movie theaters MAY 12 (new date!),” her team captioned the post.

In addition, her sister, Claudette Dion, 74, reportedly spoke to a local news outlet in Canada about her sister’s latest health update, as reported by Marca. “I am confident that life will give her back what she gave because she is an extremely intelligent woman, very generous and talented and in love with life as well,” Claudette said of Celine in Jan. 2023. “Rather than crying over her fate, I try to send her positive vibes in the hope that one day she will go back on stage. I truly believe in the power of love. I wish her the best of luck, that’s for sure. She is surrounded by specialists as she works to recover.”