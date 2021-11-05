Find Out

Celine Dion’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 3 Children

Celine Dion
Celine Dion and René-Charles Angelil
Rene-Charles Angelil Celine Dion
Celine Dion and her twins Eddy and Nelson Angelil
Celine Dion and husband Rene Angelil with twins Nelson and Eddy and son Rene-Charles
Celine Dion has had three children with her late husband René Angélil, whom she was married to from 1994, until his death in 2016.

Celine Dion53, is one of the most successful musicians of the past 30 years. After kicking off her career as a teen in the 1980s, Celine made her English-language debut in 1990 with Unison. By singing in both English and French, Celine has had numerous hits worldwide, and her hits, such as “The Power Of Love” or the Titanic theme “My Heart Will Go On,” are incredibly well-known. At 25-years-old, Celine got engaged to her former manager René Angélil, whom she was married to until he died in 2016 at age 73. From their marriage, Celine had three sons. Find out more about the singer’s boys here!

René-Charles Angélil

Celine Dion's oldest son Rene-Charles, 20, out in Paris in 2017.

Celine gave birth to her oldest son René-Charles, 20, named after his dad, in January 2001. Celine had two operations to help with her fertility before her son, who also goes by RC was conceived, via CNN. The Falling Into You singer’s son did show some interest in following in his mother’s footsteps. He topped the Soundcloud charts in 2018, with some of his own music that he released under the name Big Tip, according to Global News. While his brand of hip hop was very different from his mom’s sweeping pop music, he did show clear knack for music. Unfortunately, it seems that he deleted his Soundcloud account as Big Tip.

Eddy Angélil

Celine with her twins Eddy and Nelson, 11, in Paris.

Nearly 10 years after René-Charles was born, the “All By Myself” singer faced problems trying to conceive again. She opened up about her struggles to have another child in a 2010 interview with ABC News, where she revealed that she’d suffered from a miscarriage. “It’s priceless. So you know what? We had a miscarriage. We tried three more times. It did not work. … We are trying again for the fifth try. It’s aboard right now. All aboard,” she said. “We’re just trying this one to give [RC] a sister or brother. It would be extraordinary to try and make this love of the family grow more.”

After a long period of trying, Celine announced that she gave birth to the twins Eddy and Nelson, 11, with an October 2010 post on her website! She named Eddy after her producer Eddy Marnay, who had produced her first five albums. “He was like a father to her,” a representative told People in 2010. “Eddy is a major influence in both Céline and René’s lives.”

Nelson Angélil

Celine’s other son was named after revolutionary and former South African President Nelson Mandela, whom the singer had met when she performed in his home country. “René said that in just the few minutes they were able to spend with him, they were impressed by the human being he is,” Celine representative told People shortly after the twins’ birth.

In October 2020, Celine wished Nelson and his twin brother a very happy birthday on her Instagram. “Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years. You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday my beautiful boys,” she wrote.

 