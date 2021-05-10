Celine Dion’s Son, 21, & Twins, 10, Look So Grown Up In Rare Family Mother’s Day Pic

They grow up so fast! Celine Dion spent Mother’s Day with oldest son René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy. She posted a sweet family photo in honor of her special day.

Celine Dion, 53, had the best Mother’s Day. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer posted a rare Instagram photo of her 3 kids on May 10. Celine posed outside alongside her oldest son, René-Charles, 21, and her 10-year-old twin boys, Nelson and Eddy. Their 3 dogs joined them for the cute Mother’s Day photo.

“Who’s having the best day today, me or the kids?” she began her caption. “What a privilege it is to be a mom! Happy Mother’s Day! Enjoy every moment… Can it get any better than that? To be continued…”

Celine’s kids are truly growing up before our eyes. Her oldest son, René-Charles, is rocking a full-grown beard these days. It seems like just yesterday the twins were born. The last time Celine posted a photo of her kids was back in December 2020 on Christmas Eve. Celine and her sons all rocked matching pajamas.

This marks the sixth Mother’s Day that Celine has spent without her beloved husband, René Angélil. The music producer passed away in January 2016 of throat cancer. He was 73 years old. René’s funeral took place just 3 days before René-Charles’s 15th birthday. The twins were just 5 years old when their father passed away.

Celine has been able to spend more time with her kids over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her Courage world tour has been postponed again until 2022. “I can’t wait to get out there and sing for you. We’re gonna have to make up for all this lost time, so please stay safe and healthy until we see each other again,” Celine said in a statement when the announcement was made in February 2021. At the end of 2020, Celine filmed the movie Text For You, which also stars Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra. The movie is expected to be released later in 2021.