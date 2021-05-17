Celine Dion, 53, Reveals Whether She’s Open To ‘Falling In Love’ Again After Husband’s Death

Celine Dion said the ‘love’ in her life is ‘so big right now’ when answering a question about whether or not she thinks she’ll ever date again, five years after the death of her husband René Angélil.

Celine Dion, 53, is taking in the joys of her family and reflecting on the love in her past and present, in a new interview with Today. The singer talked about the “big” love she has with her children and “life itself” and admitted she’s not sure if she’ll ever find romantic love again after the death of her husband René Angélil at the age of 73 in 2016. “I don’t know. I have no idea,” she said when asked if she’ll ever date in the future.

“But right this second, love is so big right now in my life, with my kids, with life itself,” she continued. “I’m not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again. I don’t. Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Celine shares three children with her late spouse, who died of throat cancer. They include René-Charles, 20, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 10, and she opened up about the difficulty of having to raise them without their father. “Losing my husband, for my kids to lose their father, it was quite something,” she said before expressing gratitude about what René left behind.

“I feel like René has given me so much through the years and still today,” she added. “I see my kids. I look at them — we live with him. We still live with him. He’s part of our lives every day, so I have to say that I feel very, very strong.”