Céline Dion Cancels World Tour Amid Continuing Scary Health Battle

It’s a sad day for her fans, for so many reasons. It has been confirmed that Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour will not continue, with all remaining dates currently on sale for 2023 and 2024 being cancelled. While original dates were cancelled due to the pandemic, Celine has been forced to end the tour yet again as she continues to be treated for stiff-person syndrome, a medical condition that prevents her from performing.

In a statement to fans through her team via email, Celine shared her sorrow for cancelling yet again. “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” said Celine. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

While the reason is understandable, fans are surely disappointed to not only hear the concerts won’t go on but that Celine is still struggling with her diagnosis. Her ability to effortlessly hit high notes has earned her critical acclaim and admiration from audiences worldwide, and her show-stopping presence has made her one of the most beloved entertainers of her generation.

Indeed, fans have loved her performances so much that from 2003 to 2019, millions of fans from around the world flew to Las Vegas to watch her in her highly successful residency show in Las Vegas titled “A New Day…” followed by “Celine” at Caesars Palace. Celine’s most recent concert performance was back in 2020 right before the COVID-19 pandemic, when she performed at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on March 8.

Celine had first revealed that she’d been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in an emotional video back in December 2022. The mother of three admitted that she was heartbroken about the diagnosis. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through. Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people,” she said.