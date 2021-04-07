Gallery

Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, & More Stars Looking Sexy In Catsuits

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were spotted out in NYC on Saturday night, as they headed to Jaden Smith's concert. Kylie was completely showing off in a tight Alexander Wang bodysuit, flaunting her incredible snap back after her baby. Kendall flashed her abs and amazing legs in a crop top and skinny jeans . Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL1692393 050518 Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Bella Hadid The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017 WEARING ALEXANDER WANG
Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez in concert at The O2 Arena, London, Britain - 22 Oct 2012
These stars got in touch with their wild side by trying out this trend! See celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner, and more rocking catsuits!

There’s one fashion trend that reigns supreme among super sexy styles: the catsuit! This look has been worn by a number of our favorite celebs, and each person who has worn it has put their own unique spin on the style. Each star has worked their look with total confidence, and they’ve inspired us to take a glance back at some of the best catsuits worn by celebs! Let’s take a look at some styles that are simply the cat’s meow.

Megan Thee Stallion has quickly become an incredible fashion icon with her fearless style and brilliant confidence in everything she wears. The newly-minted Grammy winner, 26, took to Instagram on April 3 and showed off her leopard print catsuit. Meg’s own claws were out with her fabulous manicure, and she accessorized the rest of her look with icy hair, sunglasses, a pair of studs, and some dazzling rings. “Lil thunder cat throw it back he can’t handle dat,” she captioned the gorgeous snaps.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner in an Alexander Wang catsuit [splashnews].
Kylie Jenner showed off her love for the catsuit by sporting this fabulous Alexander Wang design. The form-fitting look totally accentuated the 23-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s figure, and she kept the look very simple, opting to go minimal on her accessories. Kylie looked great in the ensemble, and worked a confidence all her own!

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid in a catsuit by Alexander Wang at the 2017 Met Gala [Shutterstock].
Bella Hadid totally turned heads when she walked the arrival carpet at the 2017 Met Gala in this little number. She, too, wore an Alexander Wang catsuit, which featured stunning jewels all across the beautiful piece. The look also featured a scoop-back element that highlighted the 24-year-old supermodel’s frame. With this dazzling piece, Bella opted not to go for too many accessories.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in concert at The O2 Arena, London, on October 22, 2012 [Shutterstock].
Finally, Jennifer Lopez couldn’t have looked better in this catsuit she wore during a concert performance at The O2 Arena in London on October 22, 2012. The “In The Morning” hitmaker, 51, absolutely sparkled in this look. The catsuit totally fit her like a glove, and she left her fans dazzled by her glowing outfit. But there are plenty of great catsuit looks where these came from! Take a look through the gallery above to see more.