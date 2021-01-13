Jennifer Lopez Morphs Into An Angel Wearing Nothing But Wings In ‘In The Morning’ Video — Watch

Jennifer Lopez brought her fashion A-Game to the stunning video for ‘In The Morning’! The 50-year-old also had no qualms about showing off her toned body.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, has the internet a buzz after dropping her super sexy video for single “In The Morning.” The Bronx native looked so glam in the nearly three-minute clip, which debuted via app Triller on Wednesday, Jan. 13, and is set to premiere on YouTube Friday. The fantasy-inspired video was full of ethereal vibes and dreamy outfits, harkening back to her This Is Me…Then era she rocked neutrals, feathers, and angel wings.

The Maid In Manhattan actress posts regularly about her fitness routine — often hitting the gym with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 45 — and it’s certainly paying off! Midway through the video, Jennifer morphs into an angel as she sprouts a white pair of wings just like the ones on the Victoria’s Secret runway. Daring to go totally nude (just like the “In The Morning” single cover), she put her toned abs and body on full display.

In other parts of the video, she rocks the wings with a dress and curly hair style similar to how she looked in her 2004 fragrance ad for her scent Still. In other parts, Jen becomes a whimsical mermaid and switches up her blonde hair from a sleek bob, a beach wave and a long ponytail. Of course, the J.Lo beauty founder‘s perfect complexion absolutely glowed on camera — perhaps thanks to her new “Star Filter” highlighter that has beauty mavens raving on YouTube.

“Baby, love me like you mean it, not just in the evening when you want my body,” she commands in the female-positive lyrics. “Love me like you mean it…if you love me, say it in the morning,” Jennifer also croons on the chorus. The star dropped the Jackson Foote and Johnny Simpson produced tune on Nov. 27 and has since promoted it regularly on social media — including with several TikTok videos — as well as live on Dick Clark‘s New Year’s Rockin Eve. For the first-ever live performance of the song, Jennifer slayed in a sparkly custom Balmain jumpsuit.

“And I loved you even more than I loved me,” Jennifer began her post alongside a clip of the video via Instagram. “I am soooo excited for you to see the official video for #InTheMorning… It’s full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can’t change anyone else … you can only change yourself!!! Grow your own wings and walk away from anyone or anything that doesn’t truly value all you have to offer,” she added in her inspiring, uplifting message to fans.

In a behind-the-scenes feature, she also explained more about the new single and how the video helped convey her message. “The song is really about demanding someone to treat you in the right way,” she said. “There’s a lot of symbolism in the video. This girl, kind of, falls into a relationship and she’s sinking in this water so she grows a mermaid tail. And then little by little she starts growing her own wings just to be able to walk away from the relationship.”