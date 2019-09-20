15 Stars Who’ve Stunned In Animal Print Outfits: Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods & More

Animal print is in. Your favorite stars continue to slay in leopard, cheetah and snakeskin-printed outfits and we’ve rounded up the best looks from Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, Rihanna and more!

Bring in the animal prints! The pattern everyone thought would expire is still very much alive and thriving. From the runways, to the red carpet, and the streets of London, New York and Paris — Hollywood’s hottest stars have proved that animal prints are here to stay. Take a look through our attached gallery to see Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, Kate Middleton, Bella Hadid and more stars in fierce animal print outfits!

Given the whirlwind year she has had, Khloe Kardashian still keeps it all together, and stepping out in this leopard print ensemble is no exception. The Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian host stepped out of the studio on Sept. 20 where she stunned in the leopard print suit, complete with wrapped blazer. Khloe paired the look with a pair of clear pointed toe heels and fashioned a pair of sunglasses to cover her eyes from the Los Angeles sun. Khloe’s look is just the latest among our favorites in our animal print round-up. It’s an incredibly bold look — even a callback to the Kardashian’s early days stepping out on the scene. But it’s one that only Khloe could pull of with a confidence that is all her own.

Is it really a conversation about animal print dresses without the rest Kardashian sisters? — The answer would be an earnest, no! Some would even argue that Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian launched the popularity of animal print in the early 2000s, as they donned numerous cheetah and zebra print looks in the early seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. And, the famous family continues to rock these prints, including snakeskin, to this very day.

One of our absolute favorite style moments from Kim came during New York Fashion Week on February 7 [2019], when she wore a pink and faded-grey snakeskin Vintage Mugler (1983) dress. The long-sleeve, skintight number glistened in the light and featured a sultry slit across her chest. Kim paired the one-of-a-kind dress with none other than Yeezy heels by her hubby, Kanye West.

If Khloe, JLo, and Kim can’t convince you to rock some fierce animal prints, then we’re not sure who can! But, we have a feeling you’ll be fashionably inspired after checking out your favorite stars wearing animal prints in our attached gallery.