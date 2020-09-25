Kenya Moore, 49, Stuns In Animal Print Bikini After Revealing 25 Lb. Quarantine Weight Gain

Kenya Moore was an absolute bombshell as she posed on a scenic beach! The ‘RHOA’ star had her curves on full display in this super sexy bikini.

Kenya Moore, 49, is #GOALS. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star stunned in a leopard print bikini in a photo snapped by her friend LeToya, and looked incredible. Posing on a beach — which some fan accounts speculated was in quaint Charleston, North Carolina with the rest of the RHOA cast — Kenya glowed as she soaked up the sun. “I’m not complaining,” she captioned the Sept. 23 post, adding a heart emoji.

The beauty looked so happy and content in the photo, clearly enjoying the quick getaway! She opted to keep her dark, curly hair down as she gently brushed her right hand through it. Looking to the side, she was all-smiles as she struck a model-worthy pose with her legs crossed. Kenya’s complexion was flawless in the snap, as she appeared to rock a golden-hued highlighter that glimmered in the sun. She accessorized with a silver pair of hoop earrings and layered gold necklaces, also showing off a perfect white pedicure.

The post comes just a week after Kenya confessed to a 25 pound weight gain in quarantine. “183 lbs!!!” she began a caption of a professional photo on Sept. 16. In the picture, Kenya rocked a fitted peach-colored dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. “The Quarantine has added 25lbs to my 5’10” frame. I don’t mind if you don’t mind #lovetheskinyourein,” she added in her refreshing, body-positive caption.

Viola Davis even complimented her, gushing, “183 looks fabulous!!!” Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps added, “Looking gorgeous,” with a kissy-face emoji, while Real Housewives of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon wrote, “Still drop-dead gorgeous.” RHOA co-star Eva Marcille also showed some love, adding “183 I don’t mind.” Kenya was an absolute vision in the photo, rocking her dark hair sleek and straight.

Fans couldn’t get enough of her latest bikini photo, writing, “Yassss …snatchedddd” and “Yass Bawdy!” while others applauded her for embracing her recent weight gain. “183 pounds psshttttt…u look unreal,” another gushed. They can say that again!