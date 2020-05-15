Emma Roberts, Olivia Culpo & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week – Quarantine Edition

Another week in quarantine has passed us by but that didn’t stop some of our fave stars like Emma Roberts & Olivia Culpo from looking fabulous & we rounded up the best dressed celebs of the week!

Everyone is still under quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic and although there haven’t been red carpets or parties, the celeb set has proved that their off-duty style is just as fabulous. Emma Roberts, 29, was out in LA on May 12 when she looked super chic in a tan Aritzia x Wilfred Posey Embroidered Hearts Knit Sweater with a high-waisted leopard mini skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of sheer black tights, black leather Ranch Road Starr Lace-Up Boots, a Belletrist Book Tote, and a face mask. Emma has been slaying her quarantine style and while most people are leaning towards sweatpants and workout clothes, Emma has managed to still dress up and look amazing.

Olivia Culpo celebrated her 28th birthday on May 8 and the star showed off her stunning birthday ensemble on Instagram on May 13. For her special day, she opted to wear a gorgeous rainbow sequin mini Retrofete Gabrielle Robe Dress. The wrap dress was slouchy and featured a lowcut V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage while a tie belt cinched in her tiny waist. The short mini showed off Olivia’s toned, tan long legs and she accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe white pumps and a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Kendall Jenner, 24, went skateboarding with friends in LA on May 12 when she went super casual and sporty in her outfit. The supermodel showed off her amazingly long, toned legs in a pair of black Adidas Techfit 7 Short Tights biker shorts paired with an oversized, vintage Aerosmith Just Push Play Shirt that covered up her shorts. She accessorized her look with a pair of white Nike x Devin Booker Air Force 1 Lv8 Sneakers, Boodywear Chunky Bed Socks in Dove, and her go-to Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou Sunglasses.

Another supermodel that looked fabulous this week was Karlie Kloss, 27, who was out in NYC on May 14 rocking a skintight Wolford Colorado Bodysuit in Black tucked into a pair of high-waisted, straight-leg Re/Done High-Rise Two Tone Jeans. She tied her whole look together with a long tan The Frankie Shop Ivory Layered Trench Coat and accessorized with a pair of Jacques Marie Mage Ascari Noir Sunglasses, black Stuart Weitzman Mulearky Flats, and a face mask.

