Kaia Gerber, Olivia Culpo & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week – Quarantine Edition

It’s been another week in self-quarantine but that hasn’t stopped some of our fave stars from looking stylish & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebs of the week!

Despite still being in quarantine from the coronavirus pandemic, some of our favorite stars proved that you can still look fabulous while stuck inside. From Kaia Gerber to Olivia Culpo, we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week! Kaia, 18, was out in Santa Monica on May 3 when she rocked a pair of high-waisted straight leg mom jeans with a super cropped white tank top. The spaghetti strap tank top showed off her toned abs and tiny waist, and she accessorized with a pair of white New Balance Classic Sneakers, a Brandy Melville Colorado Cap, and a Celine Teen Triomphe Bag.

Meanwhile, Olivia, 28, made the best out of the current troubling situation when she attended a “self isolation” prom with her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, 23. She looked stunning in a long white Jonathan Simkhai April Parachute Dress that featured a plunging V-neckline, which she chose to go braless under, and spaghetti straps. The flowy gown was cut out on the sides and featured a tiered ruffle bodice that was fastened together on the sides with tiny bows.

Bella Hadid, 23, got all dolled up in the house when she rocked a skintight button-down L’academie the Bastina Top in Bronze, which she chose to keep unbuttoned, revealing a ton of skin and cleavage. She styled the blouse with a pair of tight, high-waisted blue and purple patterned pants and accessorized with a pair of Rue Gembon Odile Gold Earrings, an Ele Karela Mary Jane Necklace, and Jenny Bird Starlet Earrings.

Another one of our favorite looks this week came from Dakota Fanning, 26, who was out in LA on May 7. The actress was dressed for spring when she donned a long, flowy olive green maxi dress with spaghetti straps. She styled the flowy frock with a Gucci 1955 Horsebit Shoulder Bag, Staud Rio Flip Flop Sandals, and a pair of Le Specs La Dolce Vita Sunglasses.

Lucy Hale, 30, looked sporty and chic when she was out in LA on May 6 rocking a pair of high waisted black workout leggings with sheer mesh panels on the legs. She styled the bottoms with a tight cropped white T-shirt, black Nike Renew Run Sneakers, an Arms of Eve Matilda Choker Gold, and a pair of Ray-Ban Rb3016 Clubmaster Sunglasses.

There were so many other best dressed celebrities this week and you can see all of the casual but stylish outfits when you click through the gallery above!