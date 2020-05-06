Stars In Stripes: Miley Cyrus, Kendall Jenner & More Rock The Patterned Look – See Pics

The latest trend that our fave celebs can’t stop wearing is stripes & everyone from Miley Cyrus to Kendall Jenner has been rocking the pattern both on & off the red carpet!

One pattern that never seems to go out of style is stripes. Stripes have always been popular, especially in the summer, because they have an easy-breezy nautical feel. Just in time for summer, some of our favorite stars have been rocking the trend everywhere lately, whether it’s on or off the red carpet. Miley Cyrus tried out the trend on Feb. 13 when she was out and about in NYC. She threw on a pair of high-waisted Louis Vuitton Monogram Jeans with a cropped black and white Jean Paul Striped Sweater that showed off her toned abs. She accessorized her look with a Gucci Swarovski Bag and a pair of Tom Ford Ft0710 Atticus Sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner tried the trend when she was out and about in Beverly Hills on Sunday, June 30. The supermodel is always ahead of the trends, so of course, she was out in stripes when she opted to wear a red, white, and blue striped crop top that showed off her amazingly tiny waist and rock hard abs. The crew neck striped T-shirt was baggy but super cropped, and she rolled up the long sleeves to make the shirt three quarter sleeved. Kendall paired the tiny top with a pair of high-waisted Levi’s mom jeans with flared hems, white high socks, a pair of chunky white sneakers, and her favorite pair of sunnies – the Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou Sunglasses.

Selena Gomez is another one of our fave celebs who has been wearing stripes a lot recently and two of her latest outfits were gorgeous. Selena looked fabulous when she headed to Mean Girls on Broadway in NYC on June 12, when she rocked a cropped orange and green Staud Cherry Top in Pistachio Cantaloupe Stripe, paired with the matching high-waisted Staud Lola Striped-Terry Mini Skirt. On top of the cute two-piece outfit, she rocked the matching long Staud Mia Striped-Terry Coat on top, accessorizing with a Telfar Small White Shopping Bag and Staud Billie Leather Wedge Sandals. Meanwhile, the night before, Selena was the special guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in NYC on June 11, when she opted to wear a gorgeous sequin midi dress. For her appearance on The Tonight Show, Sels opted to wear a long-sleeve green, blue and purple sequin Marc Jacobs dress. The sequin frock was covered in stripes and featured a fitted bodice with a scoop neckline. The skirt of the dress featured an asymmetrical hem and the front was super short, while the back flowed into a handkerchief midi. Selena looked flawless in the dress which showed off her long, lean legs, and she highlighted her pins with a pair of black pointy-toed pumps.

Aside from Selena, supermodel sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, have also been wearing stripes lately. Gigi was out and about in Florence, Italy on June 13, when she opted to wear a baggy striped ensemble featuring a long-sleeve red striped button-down blouse that was loose against her petite figure and unbuttoned at her chest, revealing a hint of her black lacy bra underneath. She paired the top with the matching high-waisted pants, which were cinched in at the waist with a rope drawstring. Gigi’s little sis, Bella rocked stripes to the Nice airport when she left the Cannes Film Festival on May 24, opting to wear a tight cream and brown striped Chanel Sleeveless Ribbed Tank Top, paired with baggy crisp white wide-leg trousers.

Sofia Richie rocked stripes while on a shopping trip in Beverly Hills with beau, Scott Disick, on May 6, when she opted to wear a chic ensemble. Sofia donned a pair of high-waisted, skin-tight black leggings with a baggy black and white Dior J’adior 8 Stripe Tee. The T-shirt was loose and featured writing on the front, as she threw on a long patent leather black trench coat on top of her look, which is also right on trend this spring. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Celine Cl41468 Edge Sunglasses, black leather lace-up Dior booties, and a Chanel Royal Blue Vintage Velvet Tassel Mini Camera Bag.

Another gorgeous star that rocked stripes recently was Emily Ratajkowski when she headed to AOL Build Series in New York City on June 17. She looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a skin-tight red and cream striped Monse Resort 2020 dress which featured one long sleeve with a long train hanging off of it, as well as an asymmetrical hem that was high up on the side, showing off her long, toned legs, which she accessorized with simple nude Jimmy Choo Minny Sandals. There have been so many other celebs rocking stripes lately, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!