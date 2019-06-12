Selena Gomez Dazzles In Sequin Striped Dress With High Slit On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ — See Sexy Pics

Selena Gomez has been everywhere lately promoting her new film, ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ & her striped sequin dress for ‘The Tonight Show’ in NYC on June 11, was absolutely stunning.

Selena Gomez, 26, was the special guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in NYC on June 11, when she opted to wear a gorgeous sequin midi dress. Selena has been promoting her highly anticipated new film, The Dead Don’t Die, and has been doing a ton of press this past week, rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits. For her appearance on The Tonight Show, Sels opted to wear a long-sleeve green, blue and purple sequin Marc Jacobs dress. The sequin frock was covered in stripes and featured a fitted bodice with a scoop neckline. The skirt of the dress featured an asymmetrical hem and the front was super short, while the back flowed into a handkerchief midi. Selena looked flawless in the dress which showed off her long, lean legs, and she highlighted her pins with a pair of black pointy-toed pumps.

While we loved Selena’s dress, it was her glam that was truly stunning. She had her go-to glam squad with her as her makeup was done by Hung Vanngo, who opted to give Selena a mild smokey eye with a nude matte lip. Her hair was done by Marissa Marino, who gave Selena the perfect tousled bob, adding loose beach waves and parting her hair in the middle, and her shiny pearl manicure was done by manicurist, Tom Bachik.

We have been loving all of Selena’s press tour looks thus far, and just two days ago Selena killed it in two different looks in the same night for the NYC premiere of The Dead Don’t Die. For the premiere, Selena stepped out on the red carpet in a gorgeous black Celine Spring 2019 mini dress which was strapless and off-the-shoulder, showing off the most insane cleavage we’ve ever seen on the star. The best part of the dress, though, was without a doubt the massive black feather sleeves. The rest of the frock flowed out into a pleated sheath, ending just above her knees. Selena accessorized with a pair of peep-toe black sequin mules and gorgeous diamond Cartier drop earrings and huge rings.

Later that night, she swapped her sexy mini dress for a velvet pajama set at the after party. Selena’s look was fitting for the occasion, as it was a late night after party, and the velvet PJ set fit her perfectly. The short-sleeve top was loose and double-breasted with white trim outlining the lapels and sleeves. Down the front of the top were eight chunky gold buttons, which dress up the look a bit more, and she paired the top with a tiny pair of matching short-shorts, also lined with white trim. She topped off her black velvet pajamas with a simple pair of pointy-toed black leather pumps, and choose to keep her glam from the premiere, as well as her dazzling jewels.