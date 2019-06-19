Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Long, Toned Legs & Tiny Waist In Sexy White Mini Dress — See Pics

Emily Ratajkowski looked gorgeous in a tiny white mini dress that showed off her amazingly long, lean legs, when she celebrated the launch of her new collection with Nasty Gal in NYC on June 18.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, was the hostess with the mostess when she arrived at a dinner to celebrate the launch of her new Nasty Gal x EmRata collection, on Tuesday, June 18, at Gallery 287 in New York City. Emily looked gorgeous when she opted to wear a baggy white jacket as a dress, wearing nothing else underneath, flaunting her toned, long legs. The model chose to wear a white EmRata Take Cover Faux Leather Belted Jacket from her new collection with the fashion brand, Nasty Gal, and although it was a jacket, she wore it as a dress. The $140 faux leather jacket featured a relaxed silhouette with notched lapels and a button-down closure, with a tie belt that was pulled super tight, cinching in her tiny waist. On the front of the coat were flap pockets on the bodice and on the bottom of the piece, as the long-sleeves were super baggy. In true Emily style, she chose to spice up the look by wearing nothing underneath, letting the short hem show off her pins. She accessorized with a pair of white peep-toe mules, chunky gold choker necklaces, a white clutch, and gorgeous beach waves.

While we loved Emily’s entire outfit, we especially loved her glam, as she chose to rock the hottest hair trend of the season – beach waves. So many celebs have been rocking the hairstyle lately, both on and off the red carpet, and it’s the most perfect summer look. Emily’s hair for the event was parted in the middle and left down in gorgeous, perfectly tousled beach waves, making it look like she just stepped out of the ocean.

Emily’s new special collection with the brand features a ton of summer staples and trendy pieces including oversized jackets, graphic tees, crop tops, sheer kimonos and light-wash denim. Plus, the Nasty Gal x Emrata collection includes ready-to-wear separates such as tops, bottoms, skirts, dresses, jackets, pants, and more. The colorways of the collection include ivory, camel, black, mint green, lilac, and tie-dye, while the sizes range from 0 to 20, and price points range from $28-$160.

Emily gushed about working with the brand, saying, “Nasty Gal has always been a brand that has never shied away from pushing the envelope. I love the whole idea of a Nasty Gal – it’s a woman who stands up for herself and what she believes in. I’m very excited to partner with them for this campaign!”