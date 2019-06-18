Emily Ratajkowski Looks Like A Greek Goddess In Plunging White Dress At ‘Lying & Stealing’ Premiere

Emily Ratajkowski looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the NYC premiere of her new film, ‘Lying & Stealing,’ on June 17, when she wore a plunging white wrap gown.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, always makes a statement on any red carpet she steps foot on and that’s exactly what she did when she arrived at Vertical Entertainment’s Special Screening of Emily’s highly anticipated new film, Lying & Stealing, on Monday, June 17. Emily looked gorgeous in a sleeveless white Narciso Rodriguez Spring 2020 gown that was draped across her petite frame perfectly. The gown featured a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the bodice was loose-fitting and wrapped in the front. The rest of the gown was cinched in at her tiny waist, flowing into a skintight maxi skirt with ruching on the front and sides of the skirt. Emily completed her entire look with gorgeous gold ankle-strap sandals and chunky gold jewelry, making her look like a Grecian goddess. As for her glam, she opted to go au naturel when she threw her hair up into a messy bun, parting the front of her hair in the middle, leaving two pieces out to frame her face. Long, voluminous lashes and a nude lip completed her flawless makeup.

This red carpet look was a total 180 from Emily’s last ensemble at the 2019 Tony Awards on June 9 in New York City. For the awards show, Emily opted to wear a black sequined jersey bikini gown from the Spring 2019 Michael Kors Collection which featured the most insanely plunging neckline, made up of just a black bra top completely covered in sequins. The sequin bra was so low-cut, Emily’s massive cleavage was on full display. Meanwhile, the sides of the slinky gown were completely cutout, revealing her toned, tiny waist, while the opposite side of the gown was completely open and cutout, revealing her bare back. Emily topped the look off with gorgeous diamond Lorraine Schwartz jewels, featuring stacked diamond bangles, and huge diamond rings.

Emily has been slaying her style lately and her outfits just keep getting better. When she’s not out on the red carpet, Emily can usually be spotted walking her new adopted puppy, Colombo, on the streets of New York City.

She’s been rocking the sexiest looks for her dog walks and just recently, on June 12, she rocked a sexy athleisure look, featuring a pair of skintight black Aime Leon Dore Biker Shorts that hugged her toned, lean legs perfectly. The high-waisted shorts featured a thick branded waistband that cinched in her tiny waist and ended in the middle of her thighs. She paired the tight shorts with a long-sleeve white Aime Leon Dore Crop Top Crewneck sweatshirt, showing off a hint of her rock hard abs. Emily accessorized the outfit with a pair of chunky white Ami Lucky 9 Sneakers, Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Tempest Sunglasses, thin Jennifer Fisher Thread Hoop Earrings and a max-bone Aidan Harness and Vanessa Leash.