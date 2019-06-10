Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off A Ton Of Skin In Sexy Cutout Gown At 2019 Tony Awards — See Pics

Emily Ratajkowski looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2019 Tony Awards in New York City on June 9, when she opted to wear a very revealing cutout gown that flaunted ample cleavage.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, may not be a Broadway star, but the gorgeous model stole the show on the red carpet of the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9 in New York City. Emily opted to wear a black sequined jersey bikini gown from the Spring 2019 Michael Kors Collection which featured the most insanely plunging neckline, made up of just a black bra top completely covered in sequins. The sequin bra was so low-cut, Emily’s massive cleavage was on full display. Meanwhile, the sides of the slinky gown were completely cutout, revealing her toned, tiny waist, while the opposite side of the gown was completely open and cutout, revealing her bare back. Emily topped the look off with gorgeous diamond Lorraine Schwartz jewels, featuring stacked diamond bangles, and huge diamond rings.

While we loved Emily’s seriously sexy ensemble, it was her glam that took the cake, as Emily chose to debut a brand new bob hairstyle. Emily’s hair was done in an old Hollywood bob, done by hairstylist, Jennifer Yepez, who added major volume to the model’s super short new ‘do, and left her front bangs swept to the side. As for her makeup, done by Linda Hay, she used all Pat McGrath products to give Emily a neutral, but gorgeous look. Linda used Skin Fetish Highlighter and Balm Duo in Golden, and gave Emily a sexy thick, dark cateye liner using Mothership 11 – Sublime Palette and Xtreme Eye Duo. As for her lips, she opted for a nude matte lip using the Permagel ultra lip pencil in Done Undone and the BlitzTrance Lipstick in Skinsane 136.

Emily is always rocking some sort of seriously sexy or revealing outfit, but lately her outfits have been on point. Ever since she got her new puppy, Colombo, Emily has been treating the streets of New York City as her runway while she walks him.

Just recently, on May 21, the model stepped out in a pair of high-waisted mom jeans that were fitted on her thighs and loose at her calves. She paired the jeans with a skin-tight long-sleeve silk cheetah print wrap top, which showed off massive cleavage. The top had a plunging V-neckline, and wrapped across her tiny waist, while the bottom half of the shirt was loose, covering up her rock-hard abs. Emily accessorized her look with a pair of bright red Nike Classic Cortez Sneakers, a big green leather crossbody purse, and her go-to black cat-eye sunglasses.