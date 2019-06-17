Emily Ratajkowski’s Sexiest Dog-Walking Outfits — See All Of Her Fabulous NYC Looks

Ever since Emily Ratajkowski adopted her puppy, Colombo, in May, the model has been treating the streets of New York City like her own personal runway & we rounded up her sexiest dog-walking outfits.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, always manages to look sexy no matter what the occasion is, but lately, her outfits while walking her adorable new puppy have seriously been on-point. Emily adopted a puppy Colombo, back in May, and the adorable dog is a complete mutt and the cutest pup we have ever seen. Since adopting him, Emily has been out and about more than ever before, as she’s constantly taking him for walks in New York City throughout the day. She has been wearing a ton of sexy outfits, but one of our favorite looks was definitely her leopard silk skirt and tube top. She took Colombo for a stroll on May 20, when she opted to wear a sexy, but casual ensemble, featuring a strapless black Inamorata Burton Tube Top that was more of a bralette than a top, which she paired with a high-waisted silky leopard print midi skirt. The black top was skintight and super short, showing off her famously toned abs, while the flowy skirt ended below her knees. Emily paired the casual look with a pair of white Adidas Samba Sneakers, a red leather crossbody purse and a pair of black cat eye sunglasses. She topped her look off with a rainbow Found My Animal Adjustable Ombre Rope Dog Leash, which she doesn’t leave the house without.

Emily opted to wear another animal print look on Tuesday, May 21, when she wore a pair of high-waisted mom jeans that were fitted on her thighs and loose at her calves. She paired the jeans with a skin-tight long-sleeve silk cheetah print wrap top, which showed off massive cleavage. The top had a plunging V-neckline, and wrapped across her tiny waist, while the bottom half of the shirt was loose, covering up her rock-hard abs. Emily accessorized her look with a pair of bright red Nike Classic Cortez Sneakers, a big green leather crossbody Celine Classic Lizard Box Bag, and her go-to black cat-eye sunglasses.

Since then, her outfits have only gotten better. Just recently, on June 12, she rocked two sexy athleisure looks on the same day. She opted for super sporty but sexy looks, and her first outfit of the day was a pair of skintight black Aime Leon Dore Biker Shorts that hugged her toned, lean legs perfectly. The high-waisted shorts featured a thick branded waistband that cinched in her tiny waist and ended in the middle of her thighs. She paired the tight shorts with a long-sleeve white Aime Leon Dore Crop Top Crewneck sweatshirt, showing off a hint of her rock hard abs. Emily accessorized the outfit with a pair of chunky white Ami Lucky 9 Sneakers, Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Tempest Sunglasses, and thin Jennifer Fisher Thread Hoop Earrings. Later that day, she chose to keep the same biker shorts on when she stepped out for the second time, but instead added a new top, opting for a bright neon orange cropped Cotton Citizen Milan Polo in Revival. While the sweatshirt was cropped, it wasn’t short enough to reveal her abs, as the shorts were so high-waisted. This time, she accessorized with a plain white ’47 Brand Blank Clean Up Cap and a pair of low-rise white Adidas Samba Sneakers.

Another one of our fave looks from the model was on June 11, when Emily threw on a salmon pink The Line by K Saloma Wrap Dress, which was super short and tight, highlighting her fabulously toned figure. She paired the dress with low-top white sneakers, cat-eye Rixx Scarlett Sunglasses in Champagne and her fave Jennifer Fisher Thread Hoop Earrings. We love how Emily always manages to make a casual daytime outfit look super sexy and you can see all of her outfits when you click through the gallery above.