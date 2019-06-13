Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Insanely Toned Legs In 2 Skintight Biker Short Outfits In 1 Day – Sexy Pics

Emily Ratajkowski was walking her dog in NYC on June 12 when she flaunted her toned legs in a pair of skintight biker shorts & crop top, not once, but twice in one day!

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, was walking her dog in New York City on Wednesday, June 12, when she rocked two sexy athleisure looks on the same day. Emily has been out and about every day since getting her new puppy, Colombo, and she treats her dog walks like runways. The model’s latest look for the outing was super sporty but sexy as she wore a pair of skintight black Aime Leon Dore Biker Shorts that hugged her toned, lean legs perfectly. The high-waisted shorts featured a thick branded waistband that cinched in her tiny waist and ended in the middle of her thighs. She paired the tight shorts with a long-sleeve white Aime Leon Dore Crop Top Crewneck sweatshirt, showing off a hint of her rock hard abs. Emily accessorized the outfit with a pair of chunky white Ami Lucky 9 Sneakers, Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Tempest Sunglasses, and thin Jennifer Fisher Thread Hoop Earrings.

As if that outfit wasn’t sexy enough, she stepped out in yet another look, that same day. She chose to keep the same biker shorts on when she stepped out for the second time, but instead added a new top, opting for a bright neon orange cropped Cotton Citizen Milan Polo in Revival. While the sweatshirt was cropped, it wasn’t short enough to reveal her abs, as the shorts were so high-waisted. This time, she accessorized with a plain white ’47 Brand Blank Clean Up Cap and a pair of low-rise white Adidas Samba Sneakers.

We love that Emily has been out and about more than ever recently, and her outfits just seem to get better and better. Just one day ago, on June 11, Emily rocked her sexiest dog-walking look to-date, when she threw on a salmon pink The Line by K Saloma Wrap Dress, which was super short and tight, highlighting her fabulously toned figure. She paired the dress with low-top white sneakers, cat-eye Rixx Scarlett Sunglasses in Champagne, her fave Jennifer Fisher Thread Hoop Earrings and her go-to Found My Animal Adjustable Ombre Rope Dog Leash.

Every day is exciting, now that we can look forward to Emily stepping out to walk her dog in some sort of sexy outfit. Aside from these looks, another one of our favorites from the model was on May 20 when she wore a strapless black Inamorata Burton Top with a high-waisted silk leopard print midi skirt, which she accessorized with a pair of white Adidas Samba Sneakers, a red leather Mark Cross Laura Bag, gold Fay Andrada Liike Lg Earrings, and black cat-eye sunglasses.