Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Insane Abs In Tiny Bralette & Skirt While Taking Puppy For A Walk In NYC

Emily Ratajkowski Bralette
Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID
New York, NY - Supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski carries her new pup home after dining at Gemma Italian restaurant with friends in New York. Emily kept things toned down in an animal print skirt paired with a black top and contrasted with a red purse.
Emily Ratajkowski's Hottest Ab-Baring Looks
Another day, another crop top for Emily Ratajkowski, who looked super sexy while walking her dog in NYC on May 20 in a tiny strapless black bralette & silk leopard skirt.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, was taking her puppy for a stroll in New York City on May 20, when she opted to wear a sexy, but casual ensemble. The model is known for her revealing looks, but this outfit is definitely one of our faves. With the weather being 85 degrees and unbearably humid in NYC yesterday, it was only right that she showed some skin. She opted to wear a strapless black tube top that was more of a bralette than a top, which she paired with a high-waisted silky leopard print midi skirt. The black top was skintight and super short, showing off her famously toned abs, while the flowy skirt ended below her knees. Emily paired the casual look with a pair of white Adidas Samba Sneakers, a red leather crossbody purse and a pair of black cat eye sunglasses. We love how Emily always manages to make a casual daytime outfit look super sexy.

One look that Emily loves is dressing down outfit with sneakers and she has been spotted on multiple occasions recently, dressing down either skirts or dresses. Emily was a ray of sunshine when she went grocery shopping in LA on April 22, wearing a sexy yellow silk midi Olivia Von Halle Issa Slip Dress featuring thin spaghetti straps and a plunging v-neckline that showed off some cleavage, as she went completely braless underneath. Her bright yellow frock was a bit baggy and loose on her svelte frame, as she accessorized with a pair of black cat-eye Oliver Peoples Bianka Sunglasses, a long pendant necklace, and her go-to white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers.

Aside from this look, Emily dressed down a tight turquoise midi skirt with matching tube top when she grabbed lunch with her parents in LA on Thursday, April 18. Emily’s tiny little Inamorata Burton Top in Aqua showed off a lot less cleavage than she usually dares to show, but she made up for it by showing off her taut tummy. She paired the top with the matching Inamorata Wilshire Skirt in Aqua, and accessorized with a pair of crisp white sneakers, a pair of cat-eye Oliver Peoples Zasia Deep Burgundy Sunglasses, a massive pair of gold double hoop disc earrings, and a blue Celine Classic Lizard Box Bag which she wore across her body.

From crop tops to plunging necklines, Emily is always rocking some sort of sexy ensemble. We absolutely loved Emily’s outfit and we think it’s so cool how she effortlessly manages to make any outfit look super chic.