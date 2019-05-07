Emily Ratajkowski headed to the 2019 Met Gala after party in NYC on May 6 when she opted to go completely braless under a plunging, wide open blazer, risking a serious wardrobe malfunction.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, went from one revealing look to another at the 2019 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 6. After making quite the statement on the pink carpet in a completely sheer cutout Dundas gown, Emily headed straight to the after party at The Standard Hotel, when she donned an oversized black tuxedo. In true Emily style, she donned a super baggy blazer that looked more like a men’s coat as it was massive, and went completely braless underneath, flashing her bare breasts. She paired the jacket with a pair of high waisted black trousers and a pair of metallic silver platform heels. Not only did Emily go braless under the suit jacket, she didn’t even wear nipple pasties or tape, making her outfit a serious risk for a wardrobe malfunction. She topped her look off with a pair of dangling diamond earrings and removed her headpiece from earlier in the night, letting her brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves.

Earlier in the evening, Emily stole the show on the pink carpet in a drop-dead-gorgeous, custom Dundas nude and silver embroidered cut out gown with a long train embellished with crystals and feathers. The gown was completely cutout on the stomach, from under her breasts to her hips, her rock-hard abs were on full display. No one else could have pulled off her look, and she is known for her insanely toned body, which is why she put her abs on display. She topped her look off with a gorgeous head piece by House of Malakai which featured two crystal wings on either side of her face, while her was done by hair stylist, Jennifer Yepez using Hidden Crown Hair extensions.

Emily has been loving the menswear trend lately and we have seen her in a bunch of different blazer looks. Earlier in the day on May 6, she was heading to fittings wearing an oversized tan blazer with absolutely nothing underneath, pairing the look with snakeskin Schutz Maryana Boots.

We love how daring Emily is when it comes to fashion, especially on the red carpet, but her after party look was totally sexy and risky. Click through the gallery above to see other stars looking fabulous in their after party outfits.