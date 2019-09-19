Gigi Hadid, Nikki Bella, Bella Hadid & More Celebrities Looking Sexy In Cropped Sweaters

Look chic this fall in a cropped sweater! See how celebs like the Hadid sisters and Nikki Bella have styled the short (yet semi-warm) top.

With the autumnal equinox just days away, we won’t deny that we’re excited to start living in sweaters. But sometimes you need to switch things up or add a bit of ~sex appeal~. Luckily, you don’t need to forgo your sweaters completely in order to accomplish this. The knitwear can be cropped to give a flash of abs or pair nicely with high-waisted bottoms. This is also a great transitional look for when it’s still fairly warm outside. Best of all, it’s a trend backed by some of the most stylish celebrities – everyone from the Hadid sisters to Sarah Hyland have tried it out!

Nikki Bella made it clear that this is the transitional look we all need to get behind when she tested it out toward the end of spring on June 19, 2019. She looked gorgeous in a pastel pink sweater that was cropped right above her toned abs. She styled her feminine shirt with lacy white pants and a small fuchsia handbag.

Gigi Hadid proved this trend isn’t just a fad when she sported it during Fendi‘s Spring/Summer 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 20, 2018. The model stunned in a camel colored crop top which was paired with khaki pants, a buckled belt and open-toed heels.

Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid also took on the piece of her own accord when she stepped out in New York last September wearing a zip-front black and cream sweater. She matched the top to shorts in the same ribbed material, a small off-white purse and heels. While tiny shorts might not work so well in the coming months, her top would look super chic with a pair of high-waisted jeans. But Nikki and the Hadid sisters aren’t the only stars who’ve sported cropped sweaters. Get clicking through the gallery above for even more style inspo on this cute and cozy look!