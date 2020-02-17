Bella Hadid & 10 More Models Rocking Sexy Sheer Looks On The Runway

Sheer is so chic! From the city pavement to the runway, models are sporting this new trend on the catwalk and we’re taking a look at some of the best designers who have jumped on the style!

Sheer is here and we’re loving this new runway trend! Fabrics of all kinds are being used to fashion this latest style and some of the most famous models are working the look on the runway. Tulle, lace, and more has been worn by the likes of Winnie Harlow, 25, who have partnered with designers such as Jean Paul Gaultier to strut their stuff and show how versatile sheer fabric can be. Today, we’re looking back at some of the models who have taken to the catwalk with a confidence all their own to show off the latest, high-fashion trend!

Kaia Gerber, 18, worked a sheer style that was bold and beautiful on Sept. 24, 2019 during Paris Fashion Week. The model, and daughter of legendary cover girl Cindy Crawford, took the Saint Laurent show by storm, showing off the spring 2020 collection. Kaia’s black monochromatic look featured a sheer top with a black blazer. The top was partnered with a pair of black short shorts, which Kaia effortlessly tucked her hands into during her runway walk. The look was finished off with a pair of black tights and black, pointed toe heels. It was a properly eye-catching look, mixing business with a bit of flirtatious energy.

But Kaia’s look was just a taste of the other sheer ensembles that would grace the runway. On Feb. 7, 2020 Kendall Jenner, 24, sported an elegant, sexy sheer gown with intricate detail throughout. The long sleeve, floor length dress designed by Tom Ford was fitted to Kendall’s slender frame pristinely. With her hair pulled back, the model walked the runway and made the dress the centerpiece of the show. Two bows accented Kendall’s waist and shoulder, while the lace detailing bared a sheer look that was a blend of formal and flirty.

At the same fashion show, Bella Hadid, 23, made a totally different kind of fashion statement with her Tom Ford apparel. The model literally glistened in a dramatic silver dress that featured a keyhole cutout in the front accented by two black bows at the top and bottom of the oval shape. The sheer dress also featured a slit up the front to reveal Bella’s long legs. Similar to Kendall, Bella wore her hair back to put the focus completely on her intricately made garment. It was a truly jaw-dropping look that stunned everyone at the Tom Ford show on Feb. 7.

Clearly, sheer is the style that models are rocking on the runway and designers are capitalizing on. From a business-like look sported by Kaia, to more formal wear designed by Tom Ford and worn by Bella and Kendall, this style is having a (fashion) moment! To see more models rocking the trend on the runway, click through the gallery above!