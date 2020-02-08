Kendall Jenner wowed onlookers in a gorgeous sheer outfit on the catwalk at the Tom Ford fashion show in Los Angeles, CA on Feb. 7 and she gave off major young Kris Jenner vibes!

Kendall Jenner, 24, looked stunning on the catwalk at the Tom Ford fashion show in Los Angeles, CA on Feb. 7 and her facial features were very similar to her mom! The brunette model was strutting her stuff with confidence in a black sheer gown at the 2020 Fall show and had her hair parted to the side and tied back. She gave off a fierce look as she usually does when she’s working it, and all eyes seemed to be on her in the moment. It was clear to tell that she is Kris Jenner‘s daughter because of how much the beauty resembled her mother when she was younger with the same dark hair and dark eyes.

Kendall may have showed off a flawless Kris-like appearance at the show, but she wasn’t the only model to look fantastic. Some of the other pretty gals to take the spotlight in black sheer pieces included Gigi Hadid, 24, who wore a long-sleeved gown with a turtleneck and her younger sister Bella Hadid, 23, who wore a silver gown with black bows.

When Kendall is not working professionally in big shows with her high-profile model friends, she’s spending time with her rumored on-again boyfriend Ben Simmons, 23. The good-looking stars were spotted hanging out together for an ultimate date night at the Super Bowl in Miami, FL on Feb. 2 and it prompted speculation that they’ve reconciled and are romantically back on. Kendall and Ben split in May 2019 after a year of dating and have been seen spending time together again over the past few weeks.

Kendall always knows how to look her best at runway shows and we can bet it’s one of the reasons her modeling career has been so successful! We look forward to seeing her in more fashion shows soon.