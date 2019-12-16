Watch
Kris Jenner Reveals She Almost Gave Kendall & Kylie Very Different Names — Watch

Kris Jenner opened up about the names she was thinking of choosing for both Kendall and Kylie when they were born and admitted that they were quite the contrast to the ones she ended up going with.

Kris Jenner‘s original first choices for the names of her youngest two daughters, Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22, ended up being options that were completely different from their ultimate monikers, and the mother-of-six opened up about them on the Dec. 15 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The discussion started out when Kim Kardashian, 39, mentioned to Kendall that her name was going to be Juliet. “Did you know your name was going to be Juliet? Juliet Jenner,” Kim said to Kendall in the episode. “I thought I was gonna be Kameron,” Kendall replied before Kris revealed that she had several name choices for her and Kylie.

“You were really into J’s,” Kim went on to say to Kris. “You were like: ‘Okay, since I did K’s, I’m gonna do J’s.’ And then last minute, you’re like: ‘I’m gonna do K’s’.” Kris then admitted that her name for Kylie was based on what would sound good with Kendall. ”Kendall and… Sophia. Kendall and Jane,” she said. “You know, trying to think of what went with Kendall.” She explained that she thought of Kelly for a bit before settling on the name Kylie. “We got to ‘Kendall and Kylie,’ we went, ‘That’s it!'”

It’s hard to imagine Kendall and Kylie being called anything else, but it was definitely possible at one point! In addition to the name details, Kris and her daughters impersonated each other on the KUWTK episode. Kourtney Kardashian, 40, made quite an impression when she gave a hilarious take on Kim by talking about her having “seven stylists” and “wearing leggings”. She also bragged about wearing pieces from her husband Kanye West‘s clothing line, Yeezy. “My pants are Yeezy. My shoes are Yeezy,” she gushed while wearing sunglasses in the series.

It’s always interesting to find out tidbits about the KarJenner family on each new episode of KUWTK. From fun antics to personal admissions, they always know how to entertain fans!