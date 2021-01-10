14 Stars Rocking Fabulous Tans In The Middle Of Winter: Jennifer Aniston & More

Colder weather doesn’t necessarily have to mean pasty white skin! So many stars — like Jennifer Aniston and Khloe Kardashian — have kept their summer glow in the winter.

Thanks to spray tans and makeup, there are plenty of ways to keep a gorgeous glow without the damaging effect of UV rays during the winter months. Tons of our favorite celebrities have proven that you can still rock a natural-looking tan in the winter. When it comes to red carpets during the colder months, a tan is a necessity amidst all the flashing camera lights. Whether it’s from a tropical getaway or with help from some self-tanner or spray tan, these stars have all shown off their tans in the wintertime.

At the Golden Globe Awards in January 2020, Jennifer Aniston was absolutely glowing on the red carpet. She wowed in her strapless black dress, and was noticeably bronzed up. Her face had a dewey glow, while her arms also looked toned and tanned. Jen usually loves vacationing in warm weather during the holidays, so her tan was probably part-natural, along with some help from makeup and spray, as well.

The KarJenners love a good spray tan, and Khloe Kardashian looked like she stepped right out of the booth when she attended the People’s Choice Awards in Nov. 2019. Khloe rocked a black dress with thigh-high leg slit, so she needed to make sure that her legs were bronzed to perfection. She completed her tanned look with super dark eye makeup and platinum blonde hair to offset the golden color of her skin.

In December 2018, Ariana Grande attended the Billboard Women in Music Event. She wore a lavender mini dress with matching thigh high boots. Her skin was bronzed up, and looked like it had an orange tinge amidst the flashing lights on the red carpet. Ariana made sure the color of her face matched her arms for a more natural look, and she pulled her hair back into a high ponytail to complete her outfit.

There are plenty of more stars who’ve rocked tans in the middle of winter, too. Click through the gallery above to check out Kylie Jenner, Eva Longoria and more with glowy winter looks!