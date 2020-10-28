Gallery
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Garner’s Kids’ ‘Peter Pan’ Costumes & More Of The Best Celeb Kid Halloween Outfits

SplashNews
2017 GOOD+ Foundation Halloween Bash in LA.Pictured: Jordana Brewster and son Rowan Brewster-Form,Jerry Seinfeldwife Jessica SeinfeldSarah Michelle GellarSarah Jane MorrisJordana Brewsterkids Julian Form-BrewsterRowan Brewster-Formson Rowan Brewster-FormSebastian ManiscalcofamilyRef: SPL1607408 221017 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Brazil Rights, No France Rights, No Japan Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No Poland Rights
Adam Levine was spotted with his wife taking their children Trick or Treating on Halloween in their Los Angeles neighborhood. ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 31 Oct 2018 Pictured: Adam Levine takes his wife Behati Prinsloo and kids Trick or Treating on Halloween. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA300804_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Garner walks down the street with all her kids wearing Halloween costumes.Pictured: Jennifer Garner,Violet Affleck,Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck,Jennifer GarnerViolet AffleckSeraphina AffleckSamuel AffleckRef: SPL1613935 311017 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kelly Ripa dressed up as an astronaut poses with her kids Joaquin and Lola outside her apartment on Halloween. She passed out candy and toothbrushes to the photographers before heading to the parade in New York City.Pictured: kelly ripa,Joaquin,lola,kelly ripaJoaquinlolaRef: SPL640845 311013 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
and

What a treat! There’s nothing cuter than kids’ costumes in October, and some of your favorite celebrity tykes — from Mel B’s daughter to Kelly Ripa’s kids — took Halloween to the next level with their adorable looks.

Sure, seeing some of the biggest A-list celebrities in costume every Oct. 31 is incredible, but Halloween is ultimately for the kids. So, it’s so amazing when you see some of your favorite stars’ kids dress up for the spooky holiday. From Jenna Dewan’s daughter dressing up like a princess to Kelly Ripa’s kids going spooky, to Jennifer Gardner and Ben Affleck’s three kids pulling off a group Peter Pan costume, there’s really nothing like seeing kids get into the spirit of Halloween.

There really isn’t a way to do Halloween wrong. Some parents go all out with extravagant outfits and face paint and costumes, like how Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and their twins Harper and Gideon do every year. Sometimes, celeb tykes opt for something simple, like how Luna Legend‘s dressed in that slip-on hot dog costume in 2016. Either way, it’s hard not to be huge fans of dressed-up babies across the spectrum.

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo take their kids Trick or Treating (ROMA / MEGA)

If we’re going to talk about celebrity kids and Halloween, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the KarJenners. North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm joined mom Kim Kardashian for an epic Flintstones family costume in 2019. Yabba-dabba-doo, indeed! Two days after Halloween, Kim shared a photo of the “West Worms” costume, with her and all the kids dressing up as insectoidsKylie Jenner and her little girl Stormi Websterboth dressed up as superheroes in 2019, the same year Khloe Kardashian dressed up as Cruella de Vil (with little True Thompson as one of the 101 Dalmations. Penelope Disick and her BFF North have pulled off some adorable duo costumes in the past. Not only did they both dress up as skunks together, but in 2019, North dressed like a devil while Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter was half-devil, half-angel, and 100% cute.

Jennifer Garner takes her kids — in their ‘Peter Pan’ group costume — out and about (SplashNews)

Mel B, who mixed both “Scary Spice” and “Sporty Spice” in a Halloween look by dressing up as a cheetah with a pair of sneakers, took her daughter trick-or-treating while she was dressed up as a pumpkin. So, that would make her “Pumpkin Spice,” right? Denise Richards’ daughters weren’t so punny when they went out Trick or Treating. One dressed as Batwoman, while the other was Disney’s version of Alice In Wonderland. Both costumes deserved full-sized candy bars for how cute they were.

So take a click through the gallery above to see your favorite munchkins all dressed up for Halloween. Good luck trying to pick a favorite!