Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, & The Kids All Dress Like Worms In Post-Halloween Costumes

Kim Kardashian shared an eye-catching pic and video that showed her and her family, including husband Kanye West and their kids, North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and five-month-old Psalm posing in stylish worm costumes.

Kim Kardashian, 39, took to her Instagram account on Nov. 2, two days after Halloween, to share yet another family costume for the holiday and it was truly something to see! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed with her husband Kanye West, 42, and their four children, including North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and even five-month-old Psalm while dressed up like giant worms – yes, the insects – and shared a glorious photo as well as a behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot to her page. “West Worms 🐛 🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛Prelude 1Set to 🎶 Lorna Anderson3,” the brunette beauty captioned the memorable post referring to the song she played over the BTS video. Check out Kim’s worm costume post HERE!

The costumes were all made of light tones, including some blues, greens, purples, and grays, and featured head pieces, such as North’s antennas, and eye pieces, such as Kim’s pointy glasses. Kanye’s getup was the most intense with a full-on head piece that went over his head and displayed massive bug eyes. In the video, light-hearted moments were shown as the party of six tried on their gear and happily (and seriously) posed for the incredible photos.

The worm costumes are not the only costumes Kim, Kanye and their brood have showed off this year. The famous family also dressed up as the Flintstones with Kim as Betty Rubble, Kanye as Dino, North as Wilma, Saint as Fred, Chicago as Pebbles, and little Psalm as Bamm Bamm. Kim shared photos of the costumes but admitted in the caption that Chicago had to be edited in because she was so afraid of Kanye’s Dino costume. “This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino!” the caption read. “LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet!” she explained, adding, “So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!”