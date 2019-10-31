North West Wears Red Lipstick With Devil Costume For Halloween After Kanye Says ‘No More’ Makeup

Did dad change his mind? North West sported ruby lips for Halloween, after Kanye West had a ‘big fight’ with Kim Kardashian over letting their six-year-old daughter wear makeup.

The red lipstick has made a reappearance! North West, 6, made an adorable devil for Halloween 2019, wearing a red dress with a feather boa trim, slide-on sandals covered in even more feathers, horns, a pitchfork and, finally, red lipstick to tie the whole costume together. Her cousin Penelope Disick, 7, also participated in this Heaven and Hell theme in a dress that was half angel, half devil (complete with horns and a halo). The cousins’ friend was also dressed as an angel! Kourtney Kardashian, 40, shared a photo of the cute group costume to her Instagram on Oct. 31, writing, “👹 or 👼🏼.” You can see a photo of the costumes, here.

It’s a surprise to see North rocking red lipstick again, since Kanye essentially banned his young daughter from makeup (well, according to Kim Kardashian). North also wore red lips for the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party in 2018, and used to rock a number of makeup looks on Kim’s social media accounts — up until recently. “I think [Kanye] had it, he changed all the rules,” Kim, 39, revealed to E! News at a dinner celebrating the launch of the KKW x WINNIE makeup collaboration in New York City on Sept. 12. Apparently, this even caused tension between Kim and Kanye!

“I’d let her wear — you know, she has a little red for Christmas — I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. I’d let her, if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip. So, I kind of got in trouble for that,” Kim confessed to E! News. “So, it’s now no more makeup.”

The makeup ban was still being enforced when Kim caught up with the outlet for a follow-up interview in October. “North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager,” Kim revealed to E! News at an Ulta Beauty store, which is part of a chain of cosmetics retailers that just started selling KKW Beauty products. Kim still doesn’t exactly see eye-to-eye with Kanye over this matter, because she added, “It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now, but it is what’s best.”