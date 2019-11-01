See Pic
Khloe Kardashian & True Dress As Cruella De Vil & A Dalmatian In Cute Mom/Daughter Costume

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson
Lisa Rinna attends the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party on October 25, 2019
La La Anthony transforms into an eye-popping Maleficent as she pairs racy lingerie with evil queen's horns and wings for Halloween in NYC
David Harbour and Lily Allen goof around as Kris Jenner and Jack Nicholson at NYC Halloween Bash.
Gigi Hadid arrives with some model friends at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in Beverly Hills dressed as Jim Carrey's character in The Mask.
Khloe Kardashian and her 1-year-old daughter were the ultimate duo on Halloween, dressed as Cruella De Vil and a Dalmatian! Khloe wore a custom plunging gown with a thigh high slit and a short wig, while True looked cute in a spotted onesie!

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson took inspiration from Disney’s 101 Dalmatians for their mommy-daughter Halloween costume this year! The Good American designer dressed as a sultry rendition of the film’s villain, Cruella De Vil, while baby True went as a cute, little Dalmatian pup. Khloe shared a slideshow of photos with her daughter on Instagram late Thursday night and tagged her entire glam squad, along the designers of their looks.

The mother-daughter duo went all out for Halloween, which they celebrated at Kylie Jenner‘s home during the day. Kylie hosted her family — including, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and their kids — for a fun-filled day at her Calabasas pad, which was decked out in Halloween decorations. There was a white ghost bouncy house that Khloe and True spent a lot of time in, as seen in videos on Instagram, along with an arts and crafts station.

Kylie treated her guests to many sweet treats such as spider cake pops, rice crispy treats and a fully stocked apple station. The Kardashian-Jenner family walked through a giant pumpkin entrance that was covered with fog upon arrival. The family ended their day party with some nighttime trick-or-treating around Kylie’s gated community.

(Photo credit: Instagram/rosyflushed) 

While Khloe wore just one Halloween costume, she made sure True had options. The mother of one took to Instagram to share photos of her daughter’s many costumes, captioned “Halloween 2019”. The collage of cute pics showed True dressed as a bumble bee, a pumpkin, a lion, a swan and an Oompa Loompa with a green wig!