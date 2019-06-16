17 Cutest Pics Of Celeb Dads With Their Kids: Brad Pitt, John Legend & More

Happy Father’s Day! It’s a very special day for all the amazing fathers out there, including these male stars who are the ultimate doting dads to their little ones!

So many of Hollywood’s hottest male stars are also fathers to the most adorable children, and in honor of Father’s Day, we’ve rounded up some of the sweetest photos of celebrity dads out and about with their kids over the years. One of the cutest relationships ever is between a father and a daughter, and so many male celebs are totally wrapped around the finger of their little girls. Take John Legend, for instance — he’s absolutely in awe of his daughter, Luna, and is so sweet with her when they’re photographed together. Then, of course, there’s Kanye West, who has such a special relationship with his oldest child, North.

Meanwhile, celebrity athletes may be tough while participating in their respective sports, but when it comes to fatherhood, some of these guys are just big teddy bears! Tom Brady is the ultimate family man, and he has such a special bond with all three of his kids (he shares a son with ex, Bridget Moynahan, as well as a son and daughter with wife, Gisele Bundchen). David Beckham has FOUR kids with Victoria Beckham, and he loves spending time with all of them. The soccer stud is often posting pics with the kids on Instagram, and our hearts melt every time!

Of course, Chris Brown is the proud dad to his little girl, Royalty. Ever since Chris became a dad, he has dedicated his life to making sure she’s the happiest little girl ever. They always have a blast together, and she’s definitely got her daddy’s dancing skills! Take a look at more hot celebrity dads with their kids in our gallery above! Once again, happy Father’s Day to all the famous fathers out there!