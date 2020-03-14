Happy 32nd Birthday, Steph Curry: See His Sweetest Family Photos With Ayesha & The Kids

March 14 is a special day for Steph Curry, as he turns 32 years old! In honor of the NBA star’s birthday, we’re looking back at some of his cutest photos with wife, Ayesha, and their kids.

Steph Curry is the ultimate family man. The birthday boy, who turned 32 on March 14, is one of the best basketball players in the country, but he still always makes time for his gorgeous wife, Ayesha, and their three kids: Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1. Steph and Ayesha love showing off their gorgeous kids on social media, and have even brought them to red carpet events over the years. In 2019, Riley and Ryan joined their proud parents at the premiere of The Lion King, and it was the sweetest family affair.

Meanwhile, we’ve also seen this adorable family supporting Steph in the stands of his basketball games. Steph plays for the Golden State Warriors. The team has made many playoff appearances over the last several years, and Riley became a national sensation when she stole the show during the team’s 2015 season. She showed up at press conferences with her dad and won over EVERYONE in the press room (and those of us watching online)! Riley showed off her sassy personality, and has been continuing to do so ever since.

Ryan and Canon have joined Riley to give us the Curry kid trio we’ve always wanted. Riley and Ryan are total BFFs, and Canon is the little guy who totally completes this family. Since Canon is still so young, he hasn’t popped up in public as much as his big sisters, but he’s definitely a star on his parents’ Instagram pages.

Steph is surely one lucky guy, and his family is absolutely stunning. Click through the gallery above to check out the birthday boy’s cutest photos with his loved ones!