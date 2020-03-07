Riley, 7, & Ryan Curry, 4, Look Just Like Mom Ayesha In Stunning New Photos

Stephen and Ayesha Curry have the most adorable family! Their daughters Riley and Ryan looked so much like their gorgeous mom in these new photos!

Ayesha Curry, 30, just posted the most stunning photos of her daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4! “My baby girls,” the proud mom captioned the double picture post. With her hair styled into glamorous waves, mischievous Ryan gave the camera a smirky smile in the first photo. Her gorgeous brown eyes were on full display in the iPhone portrait mode snap, as she rocked a gray ribbed shirt and matching chunky cardigan. Even though she’s only 4-years-old, we can’t over just how big she’s getting!

In the next, Riley was serving looks as she confidently stared into the camera! The light hit the 7-year-old’s highlights in all the right spots, as her hair was styled into a little up-do. Just like her little sis, Stephen Curry‘s oldest was casual in a boho-style cream top and denim overalls. Riley is looking so gorgeous and grown-up, and so much like her beautiful mom Ayesha. Hilariously, her baby bro Canon, 1, photobombed in the back seemingly held by doting dad Steph. Even through the blurry background, Canon seriously resembles Steph!

Ayesha’s friends were loving the adorable photos just as much as us! “I cannot take the cuteness,” Gabrielle Union — who’s mama to cutie Kaavia, 1 — gushed. Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, a.k.a. Chloe x Halle, added, “they are absolutely gorgeous!!! ❤️❤️” Fans also loved the pics! “Beautiful Babies!! Ryan always look like she got the secret. So funny” @whiskyy1 wrote, while @kamsam02 added “You got a twin and Steph got a twin 😘😘beautiful young queens in the making..”

Riley is proving to be quite the star on social media, and her personality shines through no matter what she does! In a series of photos shared by mom Ayesha, she was giving us some serious model-vibes as she gave the camera an America’s Next Top Model worthy duck face! In the next, she flashed that million-dollar smile — definitely a trait from Steph — and looked so poised and mature!

Ayesha, who has written several cookbooks, is such a dedicated mom and recently surprised her kids with the best thing ever: a brand new playroom! The fun and colorful space was decked out in decor by her friend Amirah Kassem‘s “Flour Shop” collaboration with Pottery Barn and sister brand Williams Sonoma. The kids had no idea what was going on, but they were so excited about their very own spot!