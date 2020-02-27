Canon Curry, 1, Looks Identical To Dad Steph In Adorable New Photo Posted By Mom Ayesha

Canon Curry is basically the spitting image of his father! In a brand new photo that his mom, Ayesha Curry, shared to her Instagram, Canon’s resemblance to dad Stephen Curry was undeniable!

Is it a #ThrowbackThursday picture? No, it’s just one-year-old Canon Curry looking exactly like his father, Steph Curry! The Golden State Warriors player’s, 31, son was practically his father’s doppelgänger in a new photo Steph’s wife and Canon’s mom, Ayesha Curry, 30, captured for her over seven million followers on Feb. 26. In the candid photo, Canon looked quizzically at the camera while his mom snapped the pic. Canon was dressed in all black, except for his mustard yellow hat he grabbed with one of his hands. From his eyes to his nose, mouth, and little strands of hair poking out beneath his hat, Canon looked so much like his dad! “I mean… come on now,” Ayesha captioned the pic with a heart-eyes emoji.

Throughout the comments section of her post, practically all of Ayesha’s followers were in total agreement that Canon looked just like his dad. “Spitting image of Stephen! What a cutie,” one fan commented. Another follower reaffirmed the sentiment, typing, “wow his daddy’s TWIN,” with a string of heart-eye emojis following the words. The rest of comments continued to reiterate just how cute Ayesha and Steph’s youngest really is! Of course, this little family has so much love for one another that they can’t help but share all the big and little moments!

On Feb. 21, Ayesha shared the cutest photo of her husband of nearly 10 years and their three kids — including daughters Riley, 7, Ryan, 4. In the photo, Ayesha perfectly captured Steph pushing a cart with wheels where all three children sat and totally enjoyed the ride! Canon’s face was so cute, capturing the absolute rush of, what had to be, the best ride of his life! “THE BEST!!! My hearrrrrrt,” Ayesha captioned the adorable snapshot.

Ever the doting parents, Ayesha and Steph love to share with their legions of fans the latest updates on their sweet kiddos. Whether they are posing up for a family pic, or capturing the most candid moments from their day-to-day lives, this family truly has a lot of love to go around. Much like their adoring fans, we cannot wait to see what this family shares with us next!