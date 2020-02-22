See Pic
Hollywood Life

Steph Curry Plays With His Adorable 3 Kids In New Photo & Wife Ayesha Can’t Handle It

ayesha curry
shutterstock
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hugs his daughter Riley after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry, Riley Curry and Ryan Curry 'The Lion King' film premiere, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019
Arrival at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Red Carpet Jul 16 2015 - UCLA's Pauley Pavilion - Westwood, California United States Pictured: Stephen Curry,Riley Curry,Ciara Russell Wilson Amy Purdy Erin Andrews Future Zahir Wilburn Ryan Newman Renee Bargh Ali Krieger Abby Wambach Kelley O'Hara Christie Rampone Ashlyn Harris Brec Bassinger Kira Kosarin Isabela Moner Michael Strahan Daniel Gale Christen Press Malcolm Butler Rico Rodriguez Raini Rodriguez Klay Thompson Hannah Stocking Brianne Tju Stephen Curry Riley Curry Nick Young Nick Young Jr. Tito Ortiz Jesse Jameson Ortiz Journey Jette Ortiz Jacob ortiz Amber Nichole DeMarco Murray Heidi Mueller Heidi Murray Orlando Scandrick Tatyana Scandrick Taylor Scandrick Rosa Blasi son Ref: SPL1081261 170715 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, smiles as he rides a bus with his daughter Riley, and wife Ayesha during a parade and rally for winning the NBA basketball championship in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Steph and Ayesha Curry have the cutest family ever! The couple just shared the most adorable photo of their three young kids playing with dad and it’s SO sweet!

And the award for the cutest celebrity family goes to … the Curry’s! Ayesha Curry, 30, shared the most precious picture of her hubby Steph Curry, 31, playing with their three young kids and it’s seriously adorable. Ayesha took to Instagram on Feb. 21 to post the snap, which she captioned, “THE BEST!!! My hearrrrrrt,” with a black heart emoji. The pic showed the couple’s three kids Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon Jack, 1, sitting on a trolley as their dad pushed them around! Canon looked absolutely adorable, wearing a blue and white striped onesie with a massive smile on his face. His big sisters also looked super excited as their dad Steph, dressed in an all-black ensemble, took them for a ride! Proud mom Ayesha seriously couldn’t handle how cute her babies looked, and we don’t blame her! One fan wrote, “That is so much more fun than a stroller,” with the hashtag ‘dad’. Another penned, “beautiful family” while hundreds of followers dropped heart eye and heart emojis in the comments section!

It comes just days after Ayesha responded to a troll with an epic clap back after the hater called her a “farm animal”. It all began when she posted a picture of her and Steph on a relaxing vacation in Cabo San Lucas. “All the things,” she captioned an IG gallery of her lounging in a blue bikini with her hubby by her side. Typically, this would be no big deal, save for all the FOMO inspired by their gorgeous pictures. However, one Instagram user got really, really rude in the comments section. “Steph married to an actual real life farm animal,” they wrote. BIG MISTAKE! Chef Curry quickly cooked up a response. “Yes, a GOAT, I know [shrug emoji],” wrote Ayesha, delivering a thunderous response.

Yes, the “Greatest Of All Time” spoke, and her fans applauded her response. “A [goat] married a [goat.],” one joked. Clearly she doesn’t seem to care too much (or at all) about the hater’s words as Ayesha appeared to be having a blast during her time away with Steph last week. She posted many amazing snaps of her looking amazing in a bikini while her baller hubby held onto her tightly. Aww!

View this post on Instagram

THE BEST!!! My hearrrrrrt! 🖤

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

The following day, she shared the sweetest picture of Steph and their son Canon cuddling together. She also posted a video of Riley taking after her mom in the cooking department. The eldest Curry child was big enough to make pancakes on her own. “She loves it. Makes me so so so so so happy,” Ayesha captioned the video. This family is seriously the cutest!