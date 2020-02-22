Steph Curry Plays With His Adorable 3 Kids In New Photo & Wife Ayesha Can’t Handle It

Steph and Ayesha Curry have the cutest family ever! The couple just shared the most adorable photo of their three young kids playing with dad and it’s SO sweet!

And the award for the cutest celebrity family goes to … the Curry’s! Ayesha Curry, 30, shared the most precious picture of her hubby Steph Curry, 31, playing with their three young kids and it’s seriously adorable. Ayesha took to Instagram on Feb. 21 to post the snap, which she captioned, “THE BEST!!! My hearrrrrrt,” with a black heart emoji. The pic showed the couple’s three kids Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon Jack, 1, sitting on a trolley as their dad pushed them around! Canon looked absolutely adorable, wearing a blue and white striped onesie with a massive smile on his face. His big sisters also looked super excited as their dad Steph, dressed in an all-black ensemble, took them for a ride! Proud mom Ayesha seriously couldn’t handle how cute her babies looked, and we don’t blame her! One fan wrote, “That is so much more fun than a stroller,” with the hashtag ‘dad’. Another penned, “beautiful family” while hundreds of followers dropped heart eye and heart emojis in the comments section!

It comes just days after Ayesha responded to a troll with an epic clap back after the hater called her a “farm animal”. It all began when she posted a picture of her and Steph on a relaxing vacation in Cabo San Lucas. “All the things,” she captioned an IG gallery of her lounging in a blue bikini with her hubby by her side. Typically, this would be no big deal, save for all the FOMO inspired by their gorgeous pictures. However, one Instagram user got really, really rude in the comments section. “Steph married to an actual real life farm animal,” they wrote. BIG MISTAKE! Chef Curry quickly cooked up a response. “Yes, a GOAT, I know [shrug emoji],” wrote Ayesha, delivering a thunderous response.

Yes, the “Greatest Of All Time” spoke, and her fans applauded her response. “A [goat] married a [goat.],” one joked. Clearly she doesn’t seem to care too much (or at all) about the hater’s words as Ayesha appeared to be having a blast during her time away with Steph last week. She posted many amazing snaps of her looking amazing in a bikini while her baller hubby held onto her tightly. Aww!

The following day, she shared the sweetest picture of Steph and their son Canon cuddling together. She also posted a video of Riley taking after her mom in the cooking department. The eldest Curry child was big enough to make pancakes on her own. “She loves it. Makes me so so so so so happy,” Ayesha captioned the video. This family is seriously the cutest!