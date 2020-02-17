Ayesha Curry PDA’s With Adoring Husband Steph In Sexy Green Bikini On Vacation

Steph Curry didn’t look to be missing the NBA All-Star Game that much as he was too loved up on his wife Ayesha during their romantic vacation!

PDA alert! I repeat… there is a major PDA alert out for Steph and Ayesha Curry and everyone needs to see it! The NBA superstar made millions of his fans green with envy when he posted one heck of a sexy Instagram pic of the two of them on Sunday, February 16. He is seen holding her up by her bottom while she affectionately licked his forehead. The television personality stunned in a sizzling hot bikini that effortlessly showed off her amazing figure. Steph, meanwhile, put his muscular physique on display in nothing but a pair of board shorts during their romantic moment. “Vacation vibes with my one and only like dat!” he captioned the pic which had fans questioning over if they will be expanding their family after witnessing such a smoking hot display.

“Welp..number 4 otw,” hip-hop artist Lecrae, 40, joked in the comments section. The attractive twosome are already parents to three adorable kids… daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, and their precious baby boy Canon, 1. Ayesha, meanwhile, wasn’t thrilled with Steph over how he posted the pic but was still happy to look at their amazing moment. “You coulda at least popped a filter on this,” she wrote. “I love you though.” Aww! Another person got quite humorous about him not being at a sporting event he’s known for excelling at in favor of their vacation time. “BREAKING: Stephen Curry is skipping every future All-Star Weekend no matter the vote,” they penned.

Steph and Ayesha appear to be living their best lives while away from their brood. They cozied up in a separate Instagram pic posted on Friday, February 14, where she once again looked amazing in a bright orange bikini.

She was still missing her kids while away in paradise! Ayesha posted a super cute pic of Canon on Saturday, February 15, that came with a very emotional caption. “I’m having a blast w my love and the curry crew but can’t wait to get back home to my baby boy and the girls! I mean … this face?! He just snatches my wig and my heart everytime.”