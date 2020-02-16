Ayesha Curry Gushes Over Her Son Canon, 1, While She’s Away On Vacation – ‘My Heart’

Poor Ayesha Curry! She vented about missing her baby boy Canon while sharing the most adorable photo of him.

I’ll be back soon! Ayesha Curry, 30, was in an emotional state when she shared a photo of her 1-year-old son Canon on Instagram on Sunday, February 16. The television personality is currently on an amazing vacation with her husband Steph, 31, where they journeyed out without their baby boy and daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, much to her sadness. “I’m having a blast w my love and the curry crew but can’t wait to get back home to my baby boy and the girls!,” she captioned next to an adorable snap of Canon looking into the camera. “I mean … this face?! He just snatches my wig and my heart everytime.” Their youngest one could not have been cuter in the pic that Ayesha posted of him. He sat in his high chair in a bright red outfit that included a bib that had the word “LOVE” splashed across it!

Ayesha still looks to be having the time of her life even though she’s on vacay without her brood. Her handsome NBA baller hubby posted a smoking hot Instagram pic of them having a blast where she stunned in a bright orange bikini on Friday, February 14, AKA Valentine’s Day. “Happy Vday babayyy! You are all the adjectives and more. Love you! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing!”, he captioned the romantic snap. Fans and celeb friends, like Gabrielle Union, 47, gushed about their love in the comments section. “Aww,” the Bring It On star wrote.

The longtime married couple have a penchant for constantly posting adorable photos of their three kids on Instagram. Canon has been taking the lead in adorableness as of late as Ayesha specifically has shared many precious memories for her millions of followers to ogle over. She recently posted a video of him saying, “Love you guys!” which made hers and many other’s hearts totally melt.

Naughty boy! He also was in sneaky mode when she uploaded a video of him trying to get into their pantry to steal some Starburst! Here’s hoping we see more and more of these moments from their baby boy in the future!