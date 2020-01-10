Steph & Ayesha Curry Cozy Up With Their 3 Children In Adorable Matching Pajamas

Steph and Ayesha Curry are the best parents ever! The couple surprised their three adorable kids with an amazing ‘rainbow-tastic’ playroom.

Steph Curry, 31, and Ayesha Curry, 30, have the cutest family ever! The gorgeous couple posed alongside their three adorable kids Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1, in a sweet new photo shared to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 10. The three siblings all rocked matching pajamas with multi-colored striped bottoms and long sleeved tops as little Canon completely stole the show! Ayesha, smiling directly at the camera, held onto her only son as he flashed a grin while hanging upside down.

The family posed against on a comfy white couch decorated with a unicorn pillow and winky emoji pillow, and the set-up looked straight out of a magazine! A rainbow colored sign reading “The Currys” was hung onto the wall behind them, along with a collection of popular kids books. “We teamed up with @potterybarnkids for the most epic playroom make over!” Ayesha began her caption. “Two words: FLOUR SHOP ! Click the link in my bio to check it out. @amirahkassem your new collection is gorgeous! Thank you!!!!!” Ayesha, continued, promoting her friend Amirah Kassem‘s collaboration with Pottery Barn and sister brand Williams Sonoma.

Amirah is best known for founding bakery-turned-Instagram sensation Flour Shop in NYC, and given Ayesha’s influence in the culinary world, it’s no surprise the ladies are friends!

Ayesha sported a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble for the pic, featuring the Italian luxury labels iconic beige monogram. She kept the colorful theme going with brightly colored stripes on the top portion of her look, accessorizing with a silver pair of earrings. With her dark hair pulled into a voluminous pony tail, her makeup was flawless with a dark nude lip, bronzy highlighter and red nail! Doting dad Steph kept the colorful vibes going in a bright pink crew neck as he held onto 4-year-old daughter Ryan.

Amirah revealed on her own page that the room was part of a big family surprise. “I just finished the rainbow-tastic playroom, and it’s so magical…they don’t even know I’m here!” she began the video. Riley, Ryan and Canon then entered with their mom, and couldn’t contain their excitement! “I lied to you, I knew she was here the whole time,” Ayesha spilled to her two older daughters as she held onto baby Canon.

The room looked like every kids’ dream with a “creative station” — complete with crayons and paint — brightly colored decor, and all the toys one could imagine! It turns out the family was actually posing in front of a magnet wall allowing the kids to add their own custom touch. Amazing!