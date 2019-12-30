Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Daughter Ryan, 4, Is A ‘Vibe’ In Fierce New Photo 

Steph and Ayesha Curry have their hands full! The chef shared adorable, new photos of her stylish daughters, Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, on December 29 — one of which showed Ryan sporting a cute duck face and double peace signs!

Steph and Ayesha Curry‘s 4-year-old daughter, Ryan is getting fiercer and cuter by the day! The Fempire star shared new photos of her daughters, including her oldest, Riley, 7, on December 29 — one of which showed Ryan throwing up double peace signs. Ryan, who donned an adorable duck face, bent down as she posed in a dark green dress and white sneakers.

“And last but not least my 2020 mood,” Ayesha captioned the photo. “Ryan is ALWAYS a vibe,” she added. And, we couldn’t agree more! Someone else who thought the same was Ayesha’s friend, actress Jessica Alba. “Yep,” she simply wrote in the comments.

In separate posts, Ayesha shared more photos of her daughters, along with a video of Riley sharing details about her “acid wash, vintage” outfit. In one photo, snapped outdoors, Riley put her arm around Ryan as they smiled together. Ryan sported her signature double peace signs in the pic. The second snap showed the sisters sharing a hug together.

(Photo credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram)

“My girls 😍😍😍. Love being their mama even though they’ve made me lose a lil hair here and there LOL,” Ayesha captioned the post. She tagged her hubby and admitted, “@stephencurry30 we’re in trubbbbbs.”

Ayesha’s posts of her girls came just days after she and Steph dressed up as The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who for the NBA star’s annual “Christmas with the Currys” event at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California on Saturday, December 21. The power couple portrayed the popular characters to bring holiday cheer to Bay Area youth.

Steph and Ayesha are also proud parents to son Canon Jack. Ayesha also shared cute photos of her wearing and the sweet 1-year-old wearing matching Christmas pajamas on December 27.