Ayesha Curry Makes Goofy Faces With Her ‘Big Girl’ Riley, 7, In Adorable Selfies – See Pics

Ayesha Curry has been sharing adorable pics of her kids on Instagram lately. Her oldest daughter Riley got the spotlight in new photos, where she made silly faces in selfies alongside her stunning mom.

It seems like just yesterday that Riley Curry was the sassy little toddler who would steal the show at dad Steph Curry‘s post-Warriors game interviews. Now she’s looking all grown up at age seven, and her mom Ayesha, 30, shared just how gorgeous a young lady her oldest daughter has become. She posted a series of photos alongside Riley to Instagram on Feb. 27, where they mimicked each other with funny faces.

In the first pic, they both flashed bright, gorgeous smiles. In the next one they made duck lips while showing off their incredible cheekbone structure. In the third photo Ayesha and Riley pushed their lips into big pouts, while opening their hazel eyes as wide as possible. Ayesha ended her mother-daughter selfie spree with an adorable pic leaning her head onto Riley’s shoulder, as her daughter lovingly held her arm around her mama. Ayesha captioned the photos, “My big girl.

Fans went crazy for the pics. Many were quick to point out that Riley is a mini-Steph when it comes to her 31-year-old NBA superstar daddy’s face. User luvtheslolife commented, “She is soooo Steph’s twin. Adorable!! You are a beauty Mrs. Curry!💕,” while mariamalinac added, “Wow does she ever look like her Dad.” Fan gembabe123 joked, “Isn’t it funny you can give birth to your husbands twin?” and user ayonnalackey gushed, “Mommy daughter love! ♥️😍 She looks just like her dad my goodness!”

Not only does Riley look just like her dad, she has his moves too. In an Instagram video Ayesha shared on Feb. 18, father and daughter were seated next to each other wearing color coordinated blue outfits. They the simultaneously broke out in a shoulder shake followed by a head snap, as Ayesha could be heard laughing at them. So Riley’s got her dad’s face AND his ‘tude. Watch out world!