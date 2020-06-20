22 Cutest Pics Of Celeb Dads With Their Adorable Kids: Scott Disick & More

It’s Father’s Day weekend, so we’re celebrating some of our favorite celeb dads. From Scott Disick to Steph Curry and so many more, see the best pics of these great dads with their kids.

Fatherhood has come so naturally to so many celebrity dads! Over the years, we’ve seen some of the most famous celebrity fathers in photos with their adorable children, and we’re reminiscing on some of our favorite moments in honor of Father’s Day weekend. This year, Father’s Day falls on June 21, but we’re celebrating our favorite celebrity dads all weekend long.

It’s no secret that Scott Disick didn’t exactly adapt to fatherhood right away. “The Lord” was still in his mid-20s when then-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, got pregnant with their first child, Mason, in 2009. Since then, the two have had two more kids together (Penelope Disick in 2012 and Reign Disick in 2014). Scott had a few troublesome years that lasted until after Reign’s birth, but once now that he’s put his partyboy lifestyle behind him and settled down, he’s the ULTIMATE dad!

Stephen Curry was also very young when he had his first child, Riley Curry, with his wife, Ayesha Curry. However, Steph was a natural dad from the get-go. Riley was just a toddler when the Golden State Warriors made their first playoff run under Steph’s reign in 2015. She stole the show at press conferences, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over how sweet Steph was with his little girl. Now, the Currys have two more kids — another daughter, Ryan, was born in 2015, and a son, Canon, was born in 2018.

Another celeb dad who is just wrapped around his kids’ fingers is John Legend. The singer is absolutely in awe of his firstborn daughter, Luna, and is so sweet with her when they’re photographed together. John and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, also have a son, Miles, and he’s basically an exact replica of John — which makes their photos together even CUTER.

Kanye West also has the whole fatherhood thing down. Even though he’s very busy with his career as a rapper and designer, he’s also very dedicated to his four children (North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1). Kim Kardashian previously revealed that Kanye wants to have seven kids one day, so being a parent is something that’s extremely important to him, and we love seeing him out and about with his little ones.

Of course, Chris Brown is the proud dad to his little girl, Royalty, as well as newborn son, Aeko, as well. Ever since Chris became a dad, he has dedicated his life to making sure his kids are happy. Take a look at more hot celebrity dads with their kids in our gallery above! Once again, happy Father’s Day to all the famous fathers out there!