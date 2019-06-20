Fashion
Stars In Yellow: Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner & More Celebs Try The Bright, Sunny Hue For Summer

Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock
Sofia Richie World Pride summer kickoff party hosted by Alice and Olivia and The Trevor Project, New York, USA - 18 Jun 2019 Wearing Alice and Olivia Same Outfit as Jenny Mollen
Model Kendall Jenner wears a bright yellow dress and carries a Prada purse as she goes out in Midtown Manhattan. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5098660 170619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights
Eva Longoria 'The View' TV show, New York, USA - 17 Jun 2019 Wearing Max Mara

With summer officially here, some of our favorite celebs including, Kendall Jenner & Sofia Richie, have been rocking yellow outfits both on & off the red carpet & we are loving the sunny shade!

Summer is the best season for fashion because all of the stars start breaking out their most colorful outfits. Whether it’s floral patterns or bright neon pieces, celebs have been seriously making a statement recently and one trend they’ve been loving is yellow. From Kendall Jenner, 23, to Sofia Richie, 20, we’ve been seeing the pretty hue everywhere lately. Kendall just rocked the trend when she stepped out in New York City on Monday, June 17, wearing a seriously sexy bright yellow midi dress. The supermodel was headed to a photoshoot when she donned a sleeveless, skintight Bec + Bridge Karina Tuck Midi Dress which hugged her long, toned frame to perfection. The skintight dress featured a low-cut scoop neckline and the hem of the dress ended just below her knees. She accessorized the look with a pair of metallic silver crystal-embellished Amina Muaddi Gilda Sandals, a white leather Prada Shoulder Bag, a gorgeous pair of chunky Eshvi Gold Drop Earrings, a Vita Fede Bardot Crystal Ring, and a pair of black Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou Sunglasses. We loved this simple, but sexy look on Kendall.

Meanwhile, Sofia Richie, 20, looked sexy and sophisticated when she attended the alice + olivia Summer Kickoff Party in celebration of World Pride, on Tuesday, June 18, in New York City. The gorgeous blonde opted to wear a fitted pastel yellow suit featuring an alice + olivia Skye Blazer which featured a plunging V-neckline, held together by one tiny clasp at her waist. Sofia opted to go completely braless underneath the blazer, showing off major cleavage and adding a simple gold necklace. She paired the jacket with the matching high-waisted cropped trousers, which were fitted at the top and flowed into flare legs at the bottom. Sofia topped her sexy look off with a pair of black leather and gold ankle-strap sandals, diamond bracelets and rings, and fabulous big chunky gold hoop earrings. As for her glam, Sofia parted her hair in the middle and slicked it back into a sleek low bun.

Another one of our fave stars who rocked a yellow suit recently, was Eva Longoria, 44, who was the special guest on The View on June 17 in New York City, when she tried the trend. Eva opted to wear a bright yellow suit featuring the Max Mara Cotton Twill Blazer and matching trousers. She chose to leave the blazer completely open, rocking a tight white tank top underneath, which she tucked into the matching high-waisted straight-leg fitted trousers. The gorgeous actress accessorized her look with a pair of clear Gianvito Rossi Plexi Band Sandals, dazzling diamond earrings, and a pretty high ponytail.

Sofia Richie looked stunning in a plunging yellow suit at the alice + olivia Summer Kickoff Party in celebration of World Pride, on Tuesday, June 18, in NYC, as she posed against an Allswell rainbow-colored flower-coated bed featuring the brand’s signature Luxe Hybrid mattress. The event had a SVEDKA Vodka build-your-own vodka soda bar. (Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock)
Kendall Jenner was out in NYC on June 17, when she wore a skintight, bright yellow Bec + Bridge Karina Tuck Midi Dress which hugged her long, toned frame to perfection & accessorized the look with a pair of metallic silver crystal-embellished Amina Muaddi Gilda Sandals, a white leather Prada Shoulder Bag, and a pair of black Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou Sunglasses. (SplashNews)

Rihanna, 31, also tried the trend when she celebrated her latest drop of Fenty Beauty, the Sun Stalk’r Collection, in Soho, London on April 3. RiRi donned a gorgeous yellow mini dress to the event. The satin frock featured buttons down the entire front, while the top buttons were left open, which let one sleeve stay on while the other fell off-the-shoulder, and showed off ample cleavage. Highlighting Rihanna’s curvaceous figure, the mini dress was baggy on the double-breasted bodice, which featured two pockets, while the rest off the dress was skin-tight. Featuring a corset-type shape, the mini also had two little slits on the super short hem, and massive, poufy long-sleeves. There have been so many other stars rocking yellow outfits, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!