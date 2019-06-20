Stars In Yellow: Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner & More Celebs Try The Bright, Sunny Hue For Summer

With summer officially here, some of our favorite celebs including, Kendall Jenner & Sofia Richie, have been rocking yellow outfits both on & off the red carpet & we are loving the sunny shade!

Summer is the best season for fashion because all of the stars start breaking out their most colorful outfits. Whether it’s floral patterns or bright neon pieces, celebs have been seriously making a statement recently and one trend they’ve been loving is yellow. From Kendall Jenner, 23, to Sofia Richie, 20, we’ve been seeing the pretty hue everywhere lately. Kendall just rocked the trend when she stepped out in New York City on Monday, June 17, wearing a seriously sexy bright yellow midi dress. The supermodel was headed to a photoshoot when she donned a sleeveless, skintight Bec + Bridge Karina Tuck Midi Dress which hugged her long, toned frame to perfection. The skintight dress featured a low-cut scoop neckline and the hem of the dress ended just below her knees. She accessorized the look with a pair of metallic silver crystal-embellished Amina Muaddi Gilda Sandals, a white leather Prada Shoulder Bag, a gorgeous pair of chunky Eshvi Gold Drop Earrings, a Vita Fede Bardot Crystal Ring, and a pair of black Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou Sunglasses. We loved this simple, but sexy look on Kendall.

Meanwhile, Sofia Richie, 20, looked sexy and sophisticated when she attended the alice + olivia Summer Kickoff Party in celebration of World Pride, on Tuesday, June 18, in New York City. The gorgeous blonde opted to wear a fitted pastel yellow suit featuring an alice + olivia Skye Blazer which featured a plunging V-neckline, held together by one tiny clasp at her waist. Sofia opted to go completely braless underneath the blazer, showing off major cleavage and adding a simple gold necklace. She paired the jacket with the matching high-waisted cropped trousers, which were fitted at the top and flowed into flare legs at the bottom. Sofia topped her sexy look off with a pair of black leather and gold ankle-strap sandals, diamond bracelets and rings, and fabulous big chunky gold hoop earrings. As for her glam, Sofia parted her hair in the middle and slicked it back into a sleek low bun.

Another one of our fave stars who rocked a yellow suit recently, was Eva Longoria, 44, who was the special guest on The View on June 17 in New York City, when she tried the trend. Eva opted to wear a bright yellow suit featuring the Max Mara Cotton Twill Blazer and matching trousers. She chose to leave the blazer completely open, rocking a tight white tank top underneath, which she tucked into the matching high-waisted straight-leg fitted trousers. The gorgeous actress accessorized her look with a pair of clear Gianvito Rossi Plexi Band Sandals, dazzling diamond earrings, and a pretty high ponytail.

Rihanna, 31, also tried the trend when she celebrated her latest drop of Fenty Beauty, the Sun Stalk’r Collection, in Soho, London on April 3. RiRi donned a gorgeous yellow mini dress to the event. The satin frock featured buttons down the entire front, while the top buttons were left open, which let one sleeve stay on while the other fell off-the-shoulder, and showed off ample cleavage. Highlighting Rihanna’s curvaceous figure, the mini dress was baggy on the double-breasted bodice, which featured two pockets, while the rest off the dress was skin-tight. Featuring a corset-type shape, the mini also had two little slits on the super short hem, and massive, poufy long-sleeves. There have been so many other stars rocking yellow outfits, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!