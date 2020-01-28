Fashion
Blake Lively Braves NYC’s 40 Degree Temperature In Shorts While Heading To ‘GMA’ Appearance

Blake Lively looked fabulous despite the chilly weather in NYC on Jan. 28, when she rocked yellow shorts while promoting her highly anticipated new film, ‘The Rhythm Section’ on ‘GMA.’

When it comes to fashion, Blake Lively, 32, is always taking risks and that’s exactly what she did when she was the special guest on Good Morning America in NYC on January 28. Blake has been busy promoting her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, and the blonde bombshell made quite the statement when she stepped out in the chilly 40-degree weather wearing a pair of shorts with her bare legs on full display! Blake looked stunning, as usual, when she donned a head-to-toe yellow FENDI Spring Summer 2020 Look 17 with a Look 20 FF Trench Coat. She threw on a pair of high-waisted quilted shorts with an elastic waistband cinching in her tiny waist, paired with a yellow and brown checkered knit sweater tucked in. Blake’s sweater featured a plunging V-neckline which she concealed with a white button-down blouse underneath, buttoned up to the neck.

On top of Blake’s shorts and top, she threw on an oversized lightweight yellow trench coat, topping her look off with a pair of brown leather heeled combat boots with her high socks sticking out from underneath. As for her glam, Blake let her gorgeous blonde hair down in effortless beach waves, parted to the side, while a soft pink lip and smokey eye completed her natural look.

Only Blake can make wearing shorts in the dead of winter look stylish, and the actress has been totally slaying her press looks recently. Just last night, on Jan. 27, Blake stepped out on the red carpet of The Rhythm Section premiere in NYC, rocking a black strapless Dolce & Gabbana velvet gown with a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice, and plunging slit on the front of the skirt that revealed her edgy black leather boots with buckles. A dazzling diamond and pearl Lorraine Schwartz necklace completed her classy look.

We have been loving all of Blake’s outfits while promoting her new film and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!