Kylie Jenner & Stormi, 18 Mos., Are Twins In Matching Blue Minidresses In Italy

Kylie Jenner
The makeup mogul and her gorgeous daughter have been enjoying a glamorous getaway in Italy for Kylie’s 22nd birthday!

Kylie Jenner, 22, is on the trip of a lifetime with her nearest and dearest including, of course, her adorable 18-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. In Kylie’s latest Instagram post from Monday, August 12, the makeup mogul and her daughter are pictured looking out into the Mediterranean ocean in beautiful matching blue minidresses. Kylie’s stunning number, designed by Los Angeles-based TLZ L’Femme, features ruche detail, dramatic bell sleeves and a nearly full-length back zipper. The extra short dress allowed Kylie to show off her toned thighs, while also highlighting her super sexy curves — SEE THE PIC HERE!

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO was giving us some serious Sofia Loren vibes in the pic with her pulled back hair, cat eye liner and old school gold hoop earrings. Keeping things practical, she paired the glam dress with comfortable white sneakers by Chanel (she was boating, after all). Fans may recognize the sexy mini, as Kylie has previously posted a number of photos in the white version.

Stormi looks just as stylish as her mama, rocking her hair in a bun and accenting with a lighting bolt necklace, dainty bracelets and a pair of stud earrings. Kylie captioned the sweet moment “amore mio 🦋,” which translates from Italian to my love in English.

Kylie and Stormi, along with Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, 28, appeared to take the photo on a boat trip from their rented yacht (costing a reported $1.5 million a week) into the ritzy town of Portofino. Travis matched his leading ladies in a blue, patch work jacket paired with chino pants and a black baseball hat. Mom Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou all joined the family of three on the outing. The group appeared to spend the day shopping and dining in the pricey Italian town.