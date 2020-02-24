Stars In Yellow: Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian & More Celebs Try The Bright, Sunny Hue For Winter 

Some of our favorite celebs, including Emily Ratajkowski & Kim Kardashian, have been rocking yellow outfits both on & off the red carpet & we are loving the sunny shade for winter!

Despite the dreary winter, the celeb set has been seriously making a statement recently and one trend they’ve been loving is yellow. From Emily Ratajkowski, 28, to Kim Kardashian, 39, we’ve been seeing the pretty hue everywhere lately. Emily was out and about during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23 when she rocked a yellow leather trench coat with nothing underneath. She styled her oversized jacket with a pair of knee-high slouchy white leather boots and a black Bottega Veneta Medium Ruched Napa Chain Clutch Bag.

Aside from Emily, Kim has been rocking the trend a ton lately and most recently, she went out to eat at Carousel restaurant in Glendale on Feb. 19, when she opted to wear a long-sleeve skintight bright yellow dress. The turtleneck dress was form-fitting and was lined down the entire front while the fabric was completely ruched. Ending all the way at her ankles, Kim styled her maxi dress with a pair of bronze strappy Rene Caovilla Cleo Sandals and massive gold hoop earrings. She topped her look off with a gorgeous slicked back long braid that ended all the way at her waist. Just a few days before that, Kim was the special guest on Good Morning America on Feb. 5, when she rocked a head-to-toe yellow ensemble featuring a long-sleeve light yellow, skintight mock-neck Bottega Veneta Leather Top tucked into a high-waisted, bright yellow mini Roberto Cavalli Suede Skirt that hugged her curves perfectly. She topped her look off with a pair of strappy yellow Bottega Veneta Stretch Sandals.

Another celeb who has been loving yellow is Blake Lively, 32. Blake was the special guest on Good Morning America in NYC on Jan 28 when she made quite the statement wearing a pair of shorts with her bare legs on full display in the chilly 40-degree weather. Blake looked stunning when she donned a head-to-toe yellow FENDI Spring Summer 2020 Look 17 with a Look 20 FF Trench Coat. She threw on a pair of high-waisted quilted shorts with an elastic waistband cinching in her tiny waist, paired with a yellow and brown checkered knit sweater tucked in. Blake’s sweater featured a plunging V-neckline which she concealed with a white button-down blouse underneath, buttoned up to the neck.

Kylie Jenner, 22, enjoyed her 22nd birthday vacation in Portofino, Italy when wore a bright neon yellow two-piece ensemble on Aug. 13. She opted to wear the high neck sleeveless tank top which featured an asymmetrical hem, completely lined with fringe tassels, showing off a hint of her toned abs. Meanwhile, she paired the shirt with the matching high-waisted pants which were skintight, highlighting her curvaceous figure. The pants were insanely tight, with pockets on the sides, while the bottom half of the trousers flowed out at the knees into a super flared, wide-leg hem. Kylie topped her look off with two massive red and clear PVC Christian Dior totes, a Stalvey Bag, chunky gold earrings, and a slicked back middle-parted straight ponytail that ended all the way at her butt.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s older sis, Kendall Jenner, 24, rocked the trend when she stepped out in New York City on June 17, wearing a seriously sexy bright yellow midi dress. The supermodel was headed to a photoshoot when she donned a sleeveless, skintight Bec + Bridge Karina Tuck Midi Dress which hugged her long, toned frame to perfection. The skintight dress featured a low-cut scoop neckline and the hem of the dress ended just below her knees. She accessorized the look with a pair of metallic silver crystal-embellished Amina Muaddi Gilda Sandals, a white leather Prada Shoulder Bag, a gorgeous pair of chunky Eshvi Gold Drop Earrings, a Vita Fede Bardot Crystal Ring, and a pair of black Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou Sunglasses. We loved this simple, but sexy look on Kendall.

Sofia Richie, 21, looked sexy and sophisticated when she attended the alice + olivia Summer Kickoff Party in celebration of World Pride, on Tuesday, June 18, in New York City. The gorgeous blonde opted to wear a fitted pastel yellow suit featuring an alice + olivia Skye Blazer which featured a plunging V-neckline, held together by one tiny clasp at her waist. Sofia opted to go completely braless underneath the blazer, showing off major cleavage and adding a simple gold necklace. She paired the jacket with the matching high-waisted cropped trousers, which were fitted at the top and flowed into flare legs at the bottom. Sofia topped her sexy look off with a pair of black leather and gold ankle-strap sandals, diamond bracelets and rings, and fabulous big chunky gold hoop earrings. As for her glam, Sofia parted her hair in the middle and slicked it back into a sleek low bun.

Another one of our fave stars who rocked a yellow suit recently was Eva Longoria, 44, who was the special guest on The View on June 17 in New York City, when she tried the trend. Eva opted to wear a bright yellow suit featuring the Max Mara Cotton Twill Blazer and matching trousers. She chose to leave the blazer completely open, rocking a tight white tank top underneath, which she tucked into the matching high-waisted straight-leg fitted trousers. The gorgeous actress accessorized her look with a pair of clear Gianvito Rossi Plexi Band Sandals, dazzling diamond earrings, and a pretty high ponytail.

Rihanna, 32, also tried the trend when she celebrated her latest drop of Fenty Beauty, the Sun Stalk’r Collection, in Soho, London on April 3. RiRi donned a gorgeous yellow mini dress to the event. The satin frock featured buttons down the entire front, while the top buttons were left open, which let one sleeve stay on while the other fell off-the-shoulder, and showed off ample cleavage. Highlighting Rihanna’s curvaceous figure, the mini dress was baggy on the double-breasted bodice, which featured two pockets, while the rest of the dress was skin-tight. Featuring a corset-type shape, the mini also had two little slits on the super short hem, and massive, poufy long-sleeves. There have been so many other stars rocking yellow outfits, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!