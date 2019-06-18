Kendall & Kylie Jenner are two of the most stylish sisters ever & both girls love showing off their fabulous figures in skintight dresses, so we rounded up their best body-hugging warm weather looks!

Sisters, Kendall, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 21, are constantly out and about in different outfits that highlight their amazing figures. While the sisters are seen in skintight looks often, now that it’s summer, they’ve been rocking the perfect warm weather dresses. Kendall just stepped out in New York City on Monday, June 17, when she opted to wear a seriously sexy bright yellow midi dress. The supermodel was headed to a photoshoot when she donned a sleeveless, skintight Bec + Bridge Karina Tuck Midi Dress which hugged her long, toned frame to perfection. The skintight dress featured a low-cut scoop neckline and the hem of the dress ended just below her knees. She accessorized the look with a pair of metallic silver crystal-embellished Amina Muaddi Gilda Sandals, a white leather Prada Shoulder Bag, and a pair of black Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou Sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Kendall’s little sis, Kylie, is also always wearing skintight looks. Although Kylie prefers to wear skintight pants with a bodysuit or a crop top, she does wear tight dresses on random occasions, and one of her most recent looks that we absolutely loved was when she celebrated the launch of her latest cosmetics endeavor – Kylie Skin – at the launch party on Tuesday, May 21, at roller-skating rink, Goya Studios in LA. Kylie wore a skintight, strapless baby pink leather mini dress, custom made Yung Reaper, that featured a low-cut neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the top was lined in gorgeous rhinestones. Both sides of the dress were completely cutout at the waist, showing off Kylie’s tiny little figure, while the center of the dress featured a bedazzled square buckle. The mini dress was super short, ending high up on her thighs, showing off her long toned legs, which she accessorized with clear PVC ankle-strap sandals. She added dazzling diamond tennis bracelets by Djula & Le Vian, as well, and as for her glam, Kylie parted her hair down the middle and left it in wet, scrunched curls, adding a matte brown lip and a soft smokey eye.

Aside from these sexy looks, another fabulous dress Kendall recently wore, was in Rome on June 4, when she stepped out to eat wearing a black and white Alessandra Rich Polka Dot Silk Crepe Wrap Mini Dress that featured a skintight bodice, massively poofy sleeves, and a short skirt. She accessorized the look with a pair of black Dr. Martens 1461 Patent Oxfords and a tiny black patent leather By Far Rachel Bag.

Another one of our favorite looks from Kylie, was when she stepped out to eat at Giorgio Baldi Restaurant in Santa Monica on March 12, wearing a sexy skintight strapless dress. Kylie opted to wear a strapless nude Norma Kamali Slinky Sun Tan Dress which featured a sweetheart neckline with shirred, ruched material across the entire mid-calf length bodycon. The skintight frock hugged her curvaceous frame perfectly and she accessorized with a brown leather L’afshar Gio Clutch in Caramel, nude and clear PVC Femme Ford Mules and stunning Harry Kotlar Classic Martini Stud Diamond Earrings. There were so many other sexy looks the sisters wore, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!