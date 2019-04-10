The KarJenners are literally famous for their gorgeous bodies, and all of the sisters love showing off their tiny waists which is why we rounded up all of their most revealing looks!

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters have no problem flaunting their bodies in revealing clothing, and despite all of their different body types, one thing’s for sure — the girls all have tiny waists. Kim Kardashian, 38, is the queen of highlighting her curvaceous frame in sexy looks, and the mother-of-three has rocked thousands of sexy, skin-baring looks in her day. Some of her most recent outfits, though, seriously take the cake. Kim opted to wear a skin-tight, neon pink custom Yeezy nylon mini dress for Kylie Jenner’s birthday party back in August. The mini dress was not only super short, the entire waist was cut-out. Since then, her outfits have only gotten sexier. She was in Montreal, Canada on February 25 when she donned an insanely cinched in, white vintage 1994 Mugler dress which featured a strapless top, showing off insane cleavage, and a corset bodice that made her waist disappear.

Kim’s two sisters, Kourtney, 39, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, have both had their fair share of revealing looks, as well. Kourtney, also a mother-of-three, doesn’t wear crop tops or cutouts often, but she still manages to flaunt her waist in either skin-tight pieces or cutouts. Khloe on the other hand, always rocks skin-tight bodysuits tucked into even tighter high-waisted jeans, which accentuates her waist. When she’s not rocking a bodysuit, she can be spotted wearing workout leggings with a crop top or cropped sweatshirt, revealing her bare waist.

Sisters Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 21, are constantly showing off their waists, taking after older sis, Kim. As a supermodel, Kendall has an insanely long and lean torso, which she shows off at any chance she gets. We recently saw her waist look the tiniest it’s ever looked, when she was running errands in LA on April 1. She opted for a pair of super baggy and oversized vintage jeans which she paired with an extremely cropped Brandy Melville sweater, accessorizing with a camouflage ’47 Brand New York Yankees Realtree Cap, gray Yeezy Boost 700 Inertia Sneakers, and small black Linda Farrow sunglasses.

Aside from Kendall, Kylie is always flaunting her waist, but in a totally different way. Kylie’s style is much different than Kendall’s, but equally as sexy. One of Kylie’s most recent looks was super sexy as she went to The Nice Guy in LA on March 15 wearing a skin-tight, long-sleeve black Tom Ford jumpsuit which featured massive cutouts on her waist, revealing a ton of skin. Another one of our fave looks from Kylie was her insanely tight strapless black Alexander Wang gown on the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala. Not only did the dress show off ample cleavage, there was a huge cutout on her waist, and the tight fabric cinched in the rest of her waist and behind. Whether it’s crop tops, cutouts, or super cinched in dresses, click through our gallery to see all of the Kardashians and Jenners in revealing looks.