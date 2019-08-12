See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Toned Abs In Tiny Crop Top & Mom Jeans — See Pic

While Kylie celebrates her 22nd birthday in Italy, her sister Kendall stepped out for lunch in Los Angeles wearing a barely there crop top!

Kendall Jenner, 23, has no qualms about showing off her perfect figure! The 5ft 10in model stepped out for a lunch date at Croft Alley in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 11 wearing a bra-style crop top showing off her rock hard abs and toned arms. Kendall paired the sexy spaghetti strap floral top, designed by Zimmerman, with an on-trend pair of distressed mom jeans, a necklace, and comfy white sneakers. The unique jeans, which accentuate Kendall’s hips and derrière, is a reconstructed vintage pair made of sewing two fronts together: the trendy pants feature a button and zipper set on both the front and back.

She also accessorized with a ’90s inspired pair of black sunglasses, a banana hair clip and a rare graffiti collection Louis Vuitton bag, hailing from a 2001 collection. The luxe vintage bag is a new favorite for Kendall, who was also seen rocking it last week at dinner with dad, Caitlyn Jenner. The natural beauty was wearing minimal makeup for the casual weekend outing.

Kendall has yet to make it to Capri, Italy, where her younger sister Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 22nd birthday with a lavish yacht vacation costing over a million dollars a week. Kendall’s mom, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, is on the trip, along with Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, and Kris’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, and, of course, adorable 18-month-old Stormi. Kylie’s close friends Stassi Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer are also on the ritzy vacation.

While there’s no word on why Kendall hasn’t joined the festivities, the model seems to be keeping busy, as she was also spotted out with older sister Khloe Kardashian at The Nice Guy on Saturday night, which happened to be Kylie’s big day.